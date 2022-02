Click here to read the full article. In 1969, three artists, all of them mothers and divorcees, met at the University of California, Irvine, where they had enrolled in the school’s newly minted M.F.A. program. Their introduction to each other would prove transformative. The artists, Barbara T. Smith, Marcia Hafif, and Nancy Buchanan, had all graduated from West Coast colleges and had each already demonstrated an inclination toward unconventional art-making. At a time when Abstract Expressionism was still favored at institutions, UC Irvine’s M.F.A. students and teachers—among them Robert Irwin and Larry Bell—were moving against the current, often using their bodies...

