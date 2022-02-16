ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Off-Duty Firefighter Hurt By Glass When Shots Are Fired At His Car In Ravenswood Manor

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShots were fired at an off-duty Chicago...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Laredo Morning Times

Off-duty USBP agent killed in car crash

A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Laredo Sector was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend, authorities said. Laredo police identified her as 26-year-old Stephanie Denise Camacho. The U.S. Border Patrol said Camacho was off duty at the time of the incident. Officers were dispatched to an...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Cbs 2
WPG Talk Radio

Off-duty Cop Killed in Ocean County, NJ, Car Crash

LAKEWOOD — An off-duty Ocean County Sheriff's Officer officer, who was a father with young children, died in a car crash early Monday morning. Lakewood police spokesman Gregory Staffordsmith said Officer Brain Stockhoff, 41, of Jackson, struck a brick wall on Shorrock Road around 3:45 a.m. while heading south.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

Globe-area firefighter dies following off-duty accident

GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tri-City Fire District is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after he died following an off-duty accident on Sunday in the Globe area. The district says Timothy "Jacob" Haas died and was a firefighter and EMT with the team for over six years.
GLOBE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Fire Erupts at Anaheim Commercial Building, Two Firefighters Hurt

Firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at a single-story commercial building in Anaheim today, where two firefighters and two civilians suffered injuries, authorities said. The condition of the two firefighters is unknown, according to the Anaheim Fire Department. One civilian was transported to a hospital, Anaheim Fire said, while the...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy