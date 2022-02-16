Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Hissam inks with Salem baseball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Hissam is staying in the mountain state as he signs with the Salem University baseball program.

Hissam, the first baseman, had his sophomore baseball season taken away do to the pandemic. So after a solid junior year, the Tigers came calling.

Hissam joins his brother on Salem’s roster and is excited to join his future head coach JT Heenan and the rest of the coaching staff.

“It was a great opportunity. I get to play with my brother and I get to develop with the coaching staff there at Salem, coach Heenan and coach Gaines are there and it just made sense, it’s close to home,” Hissam said.

A big selling point was to join his brother, who plays for the Tigers, and his future head coach JT Heenan.

“He’s really straight forward. He’s building a great program and he’s establishing that all through P.A.C.E. which is a big acronym there and my brother who plays there has taught me a bunch of stuff that he’s said,” Hissam said.

Hissam has his senior baseball season with the Polar Bears this Spring before heading off to play for the Tigers.

