CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Parents in a school district in Washington County are concerned about how their kids are learning when they quarantine at home. Some parents in the Charleroi Area School District are hoping to get answers during a school board meeting Tuesday night. One mother told KDKA’s Amy Wadas that she wants to know why students are allowed to participate in live virtual instruction during snow days, but they can’t when they are quarantining. Evonne Henderson said her eighth-grade daughter had to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure. Henderson said she did not realize the district does not offer...

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO