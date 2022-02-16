ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAHB: Builder Confidence Decreased to 82 in February

calculatedriskblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reported the housing market index (HMI) was at 82, down from 83 in January. Any number above 50 indicates that more builders view sales conditions as good than poor. From the NAHB: Builder Confidence Eases on Supply-Side Constraints. Despite strong buyer demand,...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Housing Market Seesaw: Mortgage Rates Soar While Housing Starts Drop

Mortgage rates have spiked as a result of rising inflation and stronger than expected consumer spending, according to new data released by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC). While mortgage rates were on the rise, housing starts were in decline, based on the latest federal data. What Happened: Freddie Mac reported the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

NAHB Housing Market Index missed consensus amid production disruptions

“Production disruptions are so severe that many builders are waiting months to receive cabinets, garage doors, countertops and appliances,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a builder and developer from Savannah, Georgia. “These delivery delays are raising construction costs and pricing prospective buyers out of the market. Policymakers must make it a priority to address supply chain issues that are harming housing affordability.”
SAVANNAH, GA
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Soaring lumber price adds nearly $19,000 to the cost of a new home

After falling back sharply from a record high in May of last year, lumber prices began climbing again in December. They are now about 22% lower than that peak but still about three times their average pre-pandemic price, according to Random Lengths. The National Association of Home Builders estimated the...
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

US existing home sales unexpectedly jump in January, as inventory hits record low

Home sales in the U.S. jumped in the first month of 2022, while the number of homes for sales hit a new record low. Existing home sales rose 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.50 million million units in January from a month earlier, the highest rate in 12 months, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The number of sales was down 2.3% from the same month a year ago. Home sales in December were revised down to 6.09 million from 6.18 million. The results far exceeded analysts' expectations of a 1.3% month-over-month decline to 6.1 million units, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Home prices set to soar 12% in 2022 says a top forecaster: ‘No end in sight’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

30-year fixed-rate mortgage saw biggest weekly jump since March 2020

Mortgage rates continue to climb, putting the brakes on interest in getting mortgages. Demand for mortgage loan applications fell 5.4% from the previous week, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "The 30-year fixed rate saw the largest single-week increase since March 2020 and was above the...
RETAIL

