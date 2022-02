Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, clearly has a strong vision of an EV-friendly America, but he is well aware there's a bit of mental adjustment people will need to do first. Buttigieg told Car and Driver on Wednesday how much he liked the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV his security detail was just issued, and noted that, along with the keys, they were handed a gas card—standard issue for a government vehicle. "I love the fact that we’re never going to have to use that gas card," he said. "Unlike with gas, we can fill it up right here in the basement at DOT headquarters."

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO