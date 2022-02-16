Briggs: Here's our to-do list for the new Toledo AD

When the University of Toledo announces its next athletic director any day now, the new guy — Bryan Blair or Tom Moreland, well-regarded thirty-something deputies from Washington State and Purdue — will inherit a good job at a good time.

But just because outgoing AD Mike O’Brien is leaving UT on solid ground doesn’t mean it’s a turnkey shop.

With that, here’s our friendly to-do list for the next man up:

■ Make it rain: As long as an AD fundraises, hires good football and basketball coaches, and fundraises some more, they can be incompetent at literally every other aspect of the job, and still be a first-ballot entry into the administrative hall of fame.

So, first order of business: Connect with the current donors, many of whom were put off by the manner in which O’Brien was nudged out.

Second: Find new ones.

While O’Brien has been excellent at cultivating relationships and donors — Toledo annually leads the MAC in contributions, according to federal records — the charge now is to build on his work.

Also, be open to new revenue opportunities.

For instance, sacrilege or not, how about selling the naming rights to the iconic Glass Bowl? Before the pandemic, Toledo was in early talks with Rocket Mortgage about just that.

As long as the Glass Bowl remains in the name — say, Rocket Mortgage Field at the Glass Bowl or the ... Safelite Auto Glass Bowl? — consider it a win-win.

■ Upgrade facilities: And what to do with all that money?

Build, baby, build!

OK, not quite, but, while Toledo’s facilities are in a good place, a couple questions need answers.

First, what to do with baseball and softball?

The university has talked for years about bringing the two programs to campus with new fields on the site of the recently demolished Carter residence halls, all the while neglecting to make real improvements to their current home at Scott Park.

It’s time to either make the move — if UT can rationalize the eight-figure investment it would require — or put some money into sprucing up Scott Park, including a rec league-caliber softball stadium with a tent for a press box that Rockets coach Joe Abraham affectionately called a “hellhole.”

Second, how can Toledo improve the fan experience at its two signature venues?

I’d ask Santa for a new video board at Savage Arena. This might seem trivial, but, even as UT’s Jumbotron-style scoreboard is fine, it hit me while watching the Rockets play at Ohio last month what a difference a massive new display can make.

If you see it, you’ll know what I mean. Picture a downsized version of the Humongtron in Cleveland. At Ohio’s Convocation Center, the four-sided LED video board — installed in 2018 for $1.9 million — measures 11 feet by 21.5 feet on the sides, and 9.5 feet by 14.5 feet on the ends, and, from every seat in the house, it feels like you’re watching the big screen in your living room. The wow factor alone is worth it.

■ Extend Kowalczyk: If any hard feelings remain from last spring after Toledo president Dr. Gregory Postel declined to sign off on an extension for men’s basketball coach Tod Kowalczyk — opting to wait for input from the new AD — it’s Kumbuya time.

The Rockets won the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship by two games last year, are thick in the mix for a repeat title, and, with everyone set to return, should be even better next season.

Whether the rains of confetti end its 42-year NCAA tournament drought or not, there’s little doubt Toledo has the right man in Kowalczyk, 55, currently under contract through 2024 at a salary of about $500,000 per year. The new AD will be well served to lock him up.

■ Sorta, kinda extend Candle: As for the football situation, it’s a bit more complicated.

Toledo could be very good this season, and, to project a picture of stability, the new guy should consider offering coach Jason Candle — entering the second-to-last year of his contract — a no-risk extension in the coming months.

In what one might call the Jim Harbaugh special, I’m thinking a deal that features a modest pay cut, big incentives, and no increase to the buyout. As long as that latter figure remains unchanged — it would cost UT $750,000 to move on from Candle after the season — there’s no harm in giving the coach a couple additional years to help with recruiting.

That’s not ideal for Candle, but he believes in his team, and, just like Harbaugh rallied in a make-or-break season last year, who’s to say he won’t do the same?

■ Energize the students: At a commuter school in which 3,000 students live on campus, enticing undergrads to attend games will always be like pushing a boulder up Kilimanjaro.

And, honestly, Toledo does a better job of it than I thought.

Consider the first three home football games last season, when an average of 3,595 students were in attendance, according to university records. (Naturally, these numbers dropped later in the season. A grand total of 55 students were scanned in for Toledo’s frigid home finale against Akron, which was up against the Ohio State-Michigan game.)

Still, rallying the student body needs to be a priority just the same.

I think back to Urban Meyer’s hair-on-fire arrival at Bowling Green in 2001, when, in an effort to mobilize the most electric student section in the MAC, the new football coach stormed through every fraternity, sorority, and club on campus. No setting was too humble.

“I never said no,” Meyer said a few years ago. “The basketball coach, Dan Dakich, said he turned on cable once and I was giving a passionate speech and getting after it pretty good, and then they scanned the crowd and there were four people there. I would do that. You had to do that.”

The new AD should, too. While Toledo and BG have very different profiles, a fresh set of eyes and energy should help.

■ Reduce subsidies: Speaking of students ...

For all of the big-picture priorities on the front burner in an evolving college landscape, here’s one that shouldn’t be forgotten: reducing the athletic department’s reliance on student fees.

In 2010, Toledo leaned on $9.82 million in subsidies to fund a $20 million athletics budget, according to data compiled by the Knight Commission. In 2020, it received more than twice that — including $9.6 million directly from student fees — to fund a $34.3 million budget.

Maybe there’s no turning back, and we need to note this isn’t just a Toledo problem. Every school in the MAC relies on massive subsidies to float their money-losing sports programs — students at Miami pay $19.4 million in fees — as do all mid-major universities. (I can’t confirm, but word is the president at James Madison University in Virginia — where student fees account for $39 million of its $52 million athletic budget — wears a ski mask when he greets undergrads to campus.)

But the rate of spending is a concern, and, with college costing enough as it is, it’s hard to keep asking students to foot such a big chunk of the bill. Everywhere, sanity needs to prevail.