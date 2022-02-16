Map drawing goes into overtime again

COLUMBUS — Again facing a deadline just hours later, a Republican-controlled state panel will meet on Thursday to consider a third set of maps of state legislative districts that it hopes could pass constitutional muster.

But there has not been a lot of optimism expressed in the halls of the Statehouse that agreement is near, let alone one that could win Democratic support and last a full decade.

“The issue is not: Can we present a map?” Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima) said. “The issue is can we present a map under the constitution (and) the parameters set down in two court decisions that a majority of the commission will vote for. And I don't know the answer to that question.”

The filing deadline has already passed for candidates wishing to run for seats in the state Senate and House of Representatives even as district boundaries remain unsettled. The primary election is on for May 3, and early voting is set to begin on April 5.

A 4-3 majority on the Ohio Supreme Court — consisting of Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor and the bench's three Democrats — has twice held that maps drawn by the seven-member Ohio Redistricting Commission overly favored Republicans.

What would the court do if it doesn't get an acceptable map this time around? This marks uncharted territory under anti-gerrymandering reforms inserted into the Ohio Constitution by voters in 2015.

The rules give exclusive jurisdiction over the matter to the state's high court, but they also say the court cannot force implementation of any map not approved by the commission.

“No court shall order the commission to adopt a particular general assembly district plan or to draw a particular district,” the Ohio Constitution reads.

The court can, however, continue to strike down the maps and order the commission to keep trying again—as the election clock continues to tick. What happens if the commission's majority and elections officials forge ahead with the maps struck down by the court?

Former state Supreme Court Justice Paul Pfeifer recalled the DeRolph decisions, the landmark case addressing Ohio’s method of funding education.

“I can tell you from the DeRolph experience that, when the second DeRolph decision was about to be released in late May or early June, I urged my colleagues in the majority to tell the General Assembly that they had to fix (school funding) by July 1, the end of the biennial budget, or they would not have been able to spend a nickel after that,” said Mr. Pfeifer, a Republican.

“They wouldn't have been able to pay state employees or send out welfare checks,” he said. “That would have forced a quick resolution, but none of the other three had any stomach for doing that. We're dealing with a totally different cast of characters.”

Mr. Pfeifer said he believes it would be unlikely that the current court would find commissioners in contempt.

Former Justice William O'Neill, a Democrat, said he believes the court, after accepting jurisdiction over the case, has the power to adopt maps. If not, he said, the Supreme Court is not the only game in town.

“There is litigation in federal court, the ACLU suit,” he said. “The federal court has been restrained while the state tries to sort this out. But there's no way possible, while one branch (of government) is saying take it or leave it, that a federal judge is not going to hit control-P on the printer and print out a map.

“In this computer age, we can all come up with fair maps,” he said.

The commission consists of five Republicans — Mr. Huffman Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, and House Speaker Bob Cupp (R., Lima), and two Democrats — state Sen. Vernon Sykes (D., Akron) and House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D., Upper Arlington).

The first two sets of maps were adopted by strict party-line votes and would have lasted just four years, instead of the customary 10, because of the lack of minority support.

Republicans currently dominate the General Assembly — 65-34 in the House and 25-8 in the Senate. The second set of maps was purported by Republicans to be potentially 57-42 and 20-13, respectively.

The high court, however, disagreed with Republicans’ math and again said that the GOP commissions did not “attempt” to draw a map that was more representative of how Ohioans have actually voted over the last decade. That would generally be closer to 54-46 percent.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuits before the high court have submitted new maps that they claim could lead to 56-43 and 18-15 GOP majorities.

“Commission members have claimed that the commission has yet to see a map that is both proportional and constitutional,” said Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio. “Well, here is an example of one. We submit this exemplary plan to the commission to make perfectly clear that it is indeed possible to satisfy every constitutional requirement and draw compliant maps.”

Mr. Cupp, a former justice, said he anticipates that there will be a vote.

“I think we need to have districts that the Supreme Court will approve, and we need to have the primary election on the day that it is scheduled — and one primary election,” he said.

Once state legislative maps are put behind it, the commission must then turn to a new map for 15 congressional districts, also struck down by the high court.