ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WFPD releases new footage from fatal shooting

newschannel6now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of severe storms will cross the area this evening....

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Jonesboro Police release body cam footage following officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Body cam footage has been released following an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Feb. 9. In a video posted on the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth said the department chose to release the footage to clarify the chain of events following the shooting. She also described what was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#On The Rise#Wfpd
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with murder after 66 year-old ‘agrees to have leg cut off with saw – then dies of injuries’

A man has been charged with murder in Australia after allegedly using a saw to amputate a 66-year-old man’s leg as part of a suspected “arrangement” between the pair.The accused and deceased are alleged to have driven together to a park in far north Queensland, where they exited the car and sat under a tree.About twenty minutes later, at around 4am on Saturday, the 36-year-old man from Innisfail used a battery-powered circular saw to cut the other man’s leg off below the knee, police alleged.The younger man is then alleged to have left the Fitzgerald Park area on foot, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
The Independent

Naomi Hunte: 63-year-old man arrested over murder of woman found stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, southeast London, on Monday.A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found the cause of death to be a stab wound.The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspect on Friday and took him into custody.Neighbours are reported to have heard a loud argument and a scream before Ms Hunte was found.Police are said to have told other residents her body may have laid in the flat for days before it was discovered after firefighters used axes to break down the door.One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “Everyone knows her around here.“Police told us she had been lying there for at least a couple of days before she was found.”Scotland Yard asked anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF

Names released in Brooke County fatal shooting; One man arrested

Brooke County Sheriff and Treasurer Richard E. Beatty released a statement on the shooting death of a Colliers man last night:. “On Friday, February 11th, 2022 around 2315 hours, Brooke County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a female who stated that a male by the name of Jules Suter was shot at his residence and was not breathing.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD respond to pin in crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a pin in crash Friday morning. The Wichita Falls Police Department on scene said one Nissan ran a red light at 9th Street and Holliday Street and struck another Nissan which was traveling westbound on 9th Street causing it to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BBC

Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests

Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAA

Mesquite police release body and dash camera videos of 2 shootings involving officers, including 1 fatal

MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department released body and dash camera videos to the public, regarding two officer-involved shootings. The first video released was from Feb. 12. Police said they were responding to a 911 call at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Samuel Boulevard because someone was banging on doors. Then, they got a more chilling call.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy