Video Games

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Developer Acquired by NACON

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaedalic Entertainment, the developer of the upcoming game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, is now owned by NACON, the companies announced this week. A press release from NACON about the acquisition said that owning Daedalic now will allow the publisher to acquire "several key intellectual properties" as well as benefiting...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Lord of the Rings: Who Are the Elves In The Rings of Power?

During tonight's Super Bowl, Prime Video will debut the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, its new streaming television series set during the Second Age of Middle-earth. The streaming service previously revealed several images and information about the show, including three leading elf characters. One of them is a brand new character crafted specifically for The Rings of Power. The other two are figures from Middle-earth's history and appear in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (and the film adaptations of The Hobbit).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

First Look at Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Released

As Amazon gets its promotional campaign going for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the first still images from the series -- both on-screen shots, and some behind-the-scenes photos of the production staff -- have popped up at Vanity Fair. These come ahead of a planned TV spot which will air during the Super Bowl this weekend on NBC. The venerable magazine has a pretty in-depth look behind the curtain at the long-awaited TV series, which reportedly cost upwards of $1 billion and is guaranteed several seasons on the streaming platform.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Former Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited Time

A popular and former Xbox 360 exclusive is free for a limited time on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and if you still have one, on Xbox 360 too. What's the catch? Well, the offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, however, the free game isn't through Games With Gold. It's unclear why the game has been made free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and we don't know how long it's free for, but at the moment of publishing, all subscribers can download it free of charge and play it as much or as little as they want as long as they maintain an active subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
POPSUGAR

How "The Rings of Power" Ties Into the "Lord of the Rings" Timeline

Amazon's hotly anticipated "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will be a brand new exploration of the world of Middle-earth. J.R.R. Tolkien's writings explore thousands of years of this fictional world's history, giving the creative team a huge amount of material to choose from. So how exactly will the new series fit into the "Lord of the Rings" timeline? It's a prequel — by a couple of millennia, no less.
ENTERTAINMENT
Complex

Watch the Teaser Trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Lord of the Rings fans got their own win on Super Bowl Sunday. Amazon has finally unleashed a teaser trailer for the franchise’s new Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, and others. The show is based on stories by J. R. R. Tolkien and takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and has been developed by show runners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Secret Changes Made to the Game

CD Projekt Red released an absolutely massive Cyberpunk 2077 update this week on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Update 1.5, as it's called, drastically overhauled the game across the board and was accompanied by patch notes that revealed and detailed everything CDPR did to the game with the update, or so we thought. The patch notes are huge and go into great detail, but players haven't discovered they don't come close to detailing everything that has been changed with the update.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Batman Cast List Might Spoil Major DC Villain Appearance

We're going to issue a potential spoiler warning right here for The Batman, folks! The time right before the release of a major movie is the most bizarre. After years of hoping to maintain every level of secrecy a lot of the potential surprises it seems like at the last minute something comes out in the most innocuous way. Something like that has now happened with Warner Bros.' The Batman and though it has previously been the subject of speculation by some DC fans, this new round of news will only make the potential reveal seem inevitable. Once again, potential spoilers below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

Last month, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will be the next game added as part of Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack. Today, Nintendo announced that the game will arrive on Friday February 25th. Majora's Mask originally released in 2000 on Nintendo 64, and is widely considered one of the best games in the Zelda franchise. Over the years, it has been offered on multiple platforms, including GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS. However, for those that never had the chance to experience it, this should provide the perfect opportunity!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Bunker Mystery Solved

In Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2, the Caldera map added seven new bunkers. Upon entry, players discovered that the bunkers have Morse code playing in them. Given how passionate the Call of Duty audience is, it should come as little surprise that fans have already managed to translate the Morse code for all seven of these locations! The discovery was made by @Geekypastimes and his Discord, and shared on Twitter by moderator @Maisedeux. Interestingly enough, one of these clues references a battleship that is located 22 miles off the north coast of Caldera. That sure sounds like something that could come into play later in the season!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings TV Series Reveals Hobbit's Name, King of the Elves and a Mysterious Stranger

Prime Video has revealed the names of three additional characters in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video debuted the show's first teaser trailer during Sunday's Super Bowl game. It featured some prominent elves from Middle-earth history, and now they've confirmed another in High King Gil-galad, played by Benjamin Walker. Gil-galad is the High King of the Ñoldor, a clan of elves, in Middle-earth, and will be the last to hold that title. The Ñoldor were known as "those with knowledge." Their love of knowledge is what Annatar, supposedly the Lord of Gifts, preyed on to insinuate himself into their midsts (more on that in a moment).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dying Light 2 Releases Second Free DLC

Dying Light 2 Stay Human fans can now obtain the game's second free DLC set! The Authority Pack Part II features three items in total: Intimidating Gauntlets, Intimidating Windbreaker, and Intimidating Leather Guards. Three Authority packs will be released, allowing players to complete a Peacekeeper outfit in the game. All in all, it's a pretty minor update, but for players that want to complete the look, the release should come as welcome news. The price point alone makes the DLC worth it, and Techland has plans to support the game with a lot more free content in the coming months.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Other Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are Looking "Really Good" According to HBO

WarnerMedia's brass thinks the Game of Thrones spinoffs are looking really good. During a conversation with Deadline this week, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says that there was "nothing really to report there" before mentioning the stuff that was in the pipe line is "looking really good." It's a definite priority for the streamer and company at large to maximize the success of big franchises like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter. While the murmurs around the later getting some spinoffs have been bubbling, there's actually House of Dragons to look forward to with Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin's massive world continues to sprawl out and there should be another update on that effort coming soon. After the end of the HBO series, fans have been wondering when a return to Westeros was coming. Might be closer than they thought if you believe the CCO.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Amazon's Fallout TV Series Casts Walton Goggins in Lead Role

Amazon's Fallout series has found its lead with Walton Goggins cast in the TV show, new reports have said. Details about the character Goggins will portray, however, are scarce at the time. This is the first actor who's been announced for a role since the show was first announced back in 2020. The TV series from Amazon and Kilter Films is meant to adapt the hit video game series of the same name that's spanned several titles now across its fictional, post-apocalyptic universe.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Making One of the Most Popular Games Ever Free Next Month

PlayStation Plus subscribers are being treated to one of the most popular games of all time next month. Sony has yet to reveal March's free PS Plus games. Unfortunately, PS4 and PS5 players are going to have to wait until the end of the month to find out what March is packing. After an underwhelming February, PS Plus subscribers will be hopeful for a bounce back. That said, in the meantime, there's one game that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be getting for the third month of 2022, and it's one of the most played games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Uncharted Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed

Uncharted is not going to unseat Werewolves Within or The Angry Birds Movie 2 atop the "best-reviewed video game movies" list, but the response has been fairly welcoming so far. Days ahead of its release in theaters, the movie has a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's not great for a massive blockbuster franchise (Marvel expects high 80s or better, and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker managed 52%), when you compare it to other video game adaptations it holds up pretty well, ranking right alongside Rampage and Tomb Raider. While Uncharted is not currently listed in Rotten Tomatoes' story ranking all video game movies from worst to best, it would come in at #7 out of 47 (tied with Rampage) if the current number holds, and could crack the top five if later reviews push its average up by just four percentage points.
VIDEO GAMES

