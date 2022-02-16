ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Cal Fire sues PG&E to recover costs of fighting Shasta County's Zogg Fire

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
 8 days ago
State officials have filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Co., seeking reimbursement for nearly $33 million in costs to fight the 2020 Zogg Fire, which in 2020 killed four people and destroyed 207 buildings in Shasta and Tehama counties.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has calculated down to the penny its suppression, accounting, investigation, administrative and collection costs related to the fire, according to the lawsuit filed in Shasta County Superior Court earlier this month.

The state also asks for attorney's fees, expert fees and "pre-judgment interest." The total charge to PG&E comes to $32,903,164.51, according to the suit, filed by the state Attorney General's Office.

Cal Fire says a tree fell onto electrical lines along Zogg Mine Road in western Shasta County, sparking the blaze that started on a hot, windy day in September 2020.

While the electricity had been shut off in some other areas in the county, in an effort to prevent fires being started by trees and limbs being blown by the wind into electrical lines, the power remained on in the area where the Zogg Fire started.

Driven by the wind, the fire rapidly burned south, forcing hundreds of people in the Igo-Ono area to flee ahead of the flames. The fire burned down into northern Tehama County.

"This means that weather and dry conditions combined to result in extremely high risk of fire and potential extreme fire behavior for which the National Weather Service had publicly issued a warning," the lawsuit says.

The fire eventually burned 56,338 acres, and in addition to the deaths, seriously injured one firefighter, the lawsuit says.

"Through their negligence and in violations of the law, the defendants started the Zogg Fire, allowed the Zogg Fire to be set, and allowed the fire to spread...," the lawsuit says.

The tree that fell into the electrical line had a visible cavity that was more than two years old when the fire broke out, the suit says. The tree, which was uphill of the power lines, also leaned visibly toward the power line before the fire, the state said.

Despite the defects in the tree, crews did not have the tree removed following inspections along the line in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the suit says.

It is not unusual for Cal Fire to seek reimbursement for its costs in fighting fires. PG&E spokesman James Noonan said the company is working with PG&E on the case.

"We have received Cal Fire’s lawsuit and will work with Cal Fire in an effort to resolve its claims, as we are doing with other parties who have filed lawsuits or submitted claims," Noonan said.

The counties of Shasta and Tehama have already settled a lawsuit with PG&E to recover about $12.3 million in costs the two counties say they incurred as a result of the fire.

Dozens of other individuals have also filed lawsuits against the utility related to the Zogg Fire, claiming damages from the blaze.

The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has also filed criminal charges against the company, alleging involuntary manslaughter and other charges. PG&E is facing a total of 31 charges, including 11 felonies.

PG&E-sparked fires have killed dozens in recent years, including the 85 people who died in the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed most of the Butte County town of Paradise.

Cal Fire also concluded that PG&E equipment started the Dixie Fire, which last year burned in five North State counties, including Shasta, Tehama, Plumas, Lassen and Butte.

The company has said it plans to take a $1.15 billion loss from the Dixie Fire, which burned for months in the North State and eventually became the second-largest fire in state history.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

