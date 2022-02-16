ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York GOP to raise $3M to fight Democratic-friendly redistricting map

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

New York Republicans are reportedly seeking to raise up to $3 million to fight the state’s just enacted Democratic redistricting map that is expected to slash the number of Republican lawmakers in half.

State Republican Chair Ed Cox and former Rep. John Faso (R-N.Y.) sent the memo to big bucks GOP donors pleading for help overturning the map that could make for a 22-4 Democratic edge in 2022 and beyond.

“Democrats have used their supermajorities in both chambers of the New York legislature to pass partisan gerrymander legislation eliminating four of the eight presently held Republican congressional seats,” reads the memo, which was first reported by CNBC.

Republicans have already filed a suit in an upstate court challenging the new map, arguing that it violates the state constitution that ensures equal treatment under the law. Election law experts say the GOP suit faces long odds of success.

The GOP opposes so-called partisan gerrymandering, but has refused to join Democrats to outlaw the process nationwide, in red and blue.

The Democratic-backed New York plan was signed into law by Gov. Hochul after two-thirds majorities in both the Assembly and Senate took over the redistricting process from an independent commission that failed to reach consensus.

The new map would effectively trash districts held by GOP Rep. Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) on Staten Island and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) on eastern Long Island, along with two Republican districts upstate.

The current delegation is split 19-8 in favor of Democrats. New York lost one seat due to slow growth.

Democrats have defied the political odds in this year’s round of redistricting across the country, potentially picking up seats in the process after being wiped out by Republicans a decade ago.

