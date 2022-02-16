Band, orchestra and choir students in Greenbrier County receive state recognition

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A group of students receive statewide recognition in Greenbrier County.

Ten students from Greenbrier East High School won 2022 All-State Music Ensemble recognition in either choir, band, or orchestra.

Three of those students along with one additional student will get to perform in the state honor recital.

Jim Alder, the Band Director for the Spartans said with the recital returning to an in-person performance, he is grateful to see his students show off all their hard work.

“I think that those kids that are a part of that are a microcosm, a branch of the whole band and all the work that we’ve put together,” said Alder.

The high schoolers will also be joined by a seventh-grader from Eastern Greenbrier Middle school.

“I’m pretty excited about it, I didn’t think it was going to happen but my dad called and told me about it and I was pretty excited about it,” said Harrison Leatherman.

The students will join a handful of others across the mountain state to perform during the West Virginia Music Educators Association Conference in Charleston during the first week of March.

