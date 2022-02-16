ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfforth, TX

McDonald sworn in as new Wolfforth city councilwoman Monday after Sweeten resigns

By Staff reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HggoI_0eGdsoe800

A newly appointed Wolfforth city councilwoman was sworn in Monday following the resignation of her predecessor last month.

Longtime Wolfforth resident Charlotte McDonald took her oath of office during a special meeting of the Wolfforth City Council on Feb. 14. McDonald was appointed by the council on Jan. 10 to fill the unexpired term of Pamela Sweeten, who announced that she was stepping down from her council seat at a regular meeting on Jan. 3, just eight months after she was elected to the position.

Sweeten, who was one of three elected to the council in the May 1, 2021 municipal election, resigned after moving out of the Wolfforth city limits, though she says the move was not her choice.

“My departure is not voluntary,” Sweeten said in a resignation letter that she read to the council during the January meeting. She said that she had “effectively been evicted” after her landlord decided she “was not welcome on their property any longer.”

Sweeten said that the property group decided not to renew her lease of 26 months after she complained of lack of hot water and what she called “serious security issues” and “substantive health hazards.” She suggested that the landlord’s motivation not to extend her lease was political in nature.

“Was it a would-be way to quietly get Pam Sweeten out of town and off of the Wolfforth City Council, as someone doesn’t want to deal with an outspoken resident with clarity of thought and a clear sense of God-given rights and proper civil administration?” Sweeten asked the council in her letter.

The Avalanche-Journal has reached out to the property group for comment.

According to the city, McDonald — along with Councilwoman Chelsea Salazar, who was appointed to finish the term of former Mayor Pro Tem Randy Gross after his resignation over the summer — have filed to run in a special election this May to keep their seats through May 2023.

