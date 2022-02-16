ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's back! D'Leanne Lewis, Gavin Rubinstein and Simon Cohen make a return to Luxe Listings Sydney as a new trailer drops for season two - and teases a new cast member

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
 4 days ago

Amazon Prime Video's Luxe Listings Sydney is back and better than ever for season two.

A new trailer for the upcoming season was released on Thursday, showing real estate agents D'Leanne Lewis, Gavin Rubinstein and Simon Cohen making a return to the hit show.

In the teaser, fans are promised incredible market listings, more rivalry between the agents and even a series newcomer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1jup_0eGdsHiH00
'This is the best market I've seen in my entire career,' D'Leanne says in the clip.

'I'd leave no stone unturned for my clients,' Simon adds.

Ambitious Gavin meanwhile says he wants to 'dominate the Sydney real estate market'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rO7nx_0eGdsHiH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKzuh_0eGdsHiH00
'So may the best man win!' D'Leanne confidently declares.

Meanwhile, glamorous new real estate agent Monika Tu is introduced to viewers.

She is the founder and director of the Black Diamondz Group - helping getting global buyers into the Australian property market.

She is seen stepping out of a car wearing crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfJDk_0eGdsHiH00
'How do I look, okay? Skinny?' she says with a laugh.

In December last year, Simon, D'Leanne and Gavin told Daily Mail Australia that their busy schedules made filming the second season of the real estate show challenging.

'It's been a challenge because we've obviously all got very busy careers, so just the balance of it has been interesting,' Gavin, 32, revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pPDv_0eGdsHiH00
'I think we've all learned a lot from it. It's been overall a phenomenal experience, and exciting.'

D'Leanne, 36, admitted that the trio were blown away by the unexpected success of the series.

'I think people love to see Sydney in all her glory,' added the statuesque brunette.

When asked what fans can expect from the new season, buying agent Simon teased: 'There will be a lot of twists, turns, beautiful houses and there is not much more I can say except stay tuned and tell us what you think'.

The new season of Luxe Listings Sydney will premiere on Prime Video on April 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyCUw_0eGdsHiH00
