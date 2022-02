Odds are Venus and Serena Williams are at the top of your (and many other folks') list of tennis all-time greats — after all, they hold a total of 48 Gram Slam titles (in addition to mantles-worth of other trophies) together. And while the duo's dominated the sport for two decades, neither has yet to retire. But that doesn't mean the sisters haven't thought about their future; they appear to have their sights set on staying active...but not in the way you might think.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO