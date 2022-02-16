Bitcoin Miners Would Rather Sell-Off Stocks Than BTC

Dithionite-citrate-bicarbonate (DCB) treatment is a classical method for removing iron oxides from soil. The DCB-induced dissolution effects on iron oxides are controversial. In this paper, samples from a typical loess-paleosol sequence in the Chinese Loess Plateau (CLP) and from other aeolian dust deposits in southern China were collected, and changes in the grain size composition and magnetic properties of the samples after DCB treatment were analyzed. The results show that the dissolution of iron oxides in loess-paleosol samples from the CLP is highly grain size dependent. In addition to completely dissolving nanometer-sized pedogenic iron oxides (<"‰0.2Â Î¼m), the standard DCB procedure can also dissolve submicron- and micron-sized aeolian iron oxides (0.2"“6Â Î¼m). For these aeolian iron oxides, the submicron-sized (0.2"“1Â Î¼m) iron oxides are sufficiently dissolved, and the solubility of the micron-sized (1"“6Â Î¼m) iron oxides decreases with increasing particle size. The dissolution of"‰>"‰6Â Î¼m aeolian iron oxides is negligible. DCB can neither separate pedogenic iron oxides from aeolian iron oxides nor selectively dissolve magnetite or maghemite. Although the total amount of dissolved iron oxides in the profiles from southern China is higher than that in the LC profile from northern China, the submicron- and micron-sized aeolian iron oxides in the latter are more easily dissolved.

