Bitcoin Miners Would Rather Sell-Off Stocks Than BTC

By Best Owie
 4 days ago

Bitcoin mining has been a profitable venture especially since the price of the digital asset began to surge. But despite the increase in price, miners have continued to choose to hold their coins instead of selling them. Rather, these mining companies have taken to selling stocks to fund their operations. This...

Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Bitcoin miners are selling coins in worrying sign of a shakeout

Some bitcoin miners are trading in their diamond hands to pay for their picks and shovels. A metric tracking bitcoin miners' holdings turned negative on Feb. 5 for the first time since mid-November, according to crypto analytics platform Glassnode. The turn in the metric, or the net change of miner balances over a trailing 30-day window, shows that miners have sold their coins in a possible sign a shakeout of less-efficient operators is coming.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
Warren Davidson
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: Time to Buy This Unstoppable Miner?

The latest earnings report from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) highlighted the investment case for copper, particularly for the miner. A combination of solid and thematic demand drivers (the need for electrification in the economy), industry supply constraints, and Freeport's favorable production outlook make it the go-to stock for investors in the sector. Here's why the stock is worth picking up on a dip.
STOCKS
#Bitcoin Cash#Stock#Mining Companies#Btc#Marathon Digital Holdings#Hut 8#Canadian#Sec#Bloomberg
