Residents pitch ideas about use of American Rescue Plan Act funds in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Community Economic Development earmarked more than $20 million to Lycoming County as a result of the pandemic impact.

Eyewitness News spoke with the county about who qualifies and where residents would like to see that money used.

Lycoming County was awarded $22 million under the American Rescue Plan Act funds. A program designed to help the economic impacts of the pandemic.

“All we’re looking for is round numbers of project costs. How much an organization can put in to match and also a project description,” Deputy Director of County Planning Department John Lavelle said.

Half of the funds were received last May and the remaining will be given out in May of this year. The county opened the pre-application process to survey the community.

“That basically compiles into a list and we’ve been kind of analyzing to see you know what kind of budget should be set, what kinds of projects can be potentially funded and what the community need is,” Lavelle said.

Several agencies qualify, including municipalities and private owned businesses. So far they’d had dozens of applications but are encouraging more people to reach out.

“We’ll be looking through Act 13 and through other state-issued grants, things like that where maybe we can direct people to additional funding,” Lavelle said.

Residents say they’d like to see some funding used for recreational programs.

“An indoor track facility that has basketball courts and just has a place where any age can go and just get a workout in or run or play pick-up basketball,” Williamsport resident Tess Arnold said.

Others would like to see a multifunctional space that brings people together.

“I feel like as COVID is hopefully coming to more of an end, it would be great to get the community back together in a neutral space where they can enjoy and work and even do some play stuff and bring different generations together in one area,” Williamsport resident Kenzie Reed said.

Residents have until February 28th for the pre-application process. Anyone who wants apply, or learn more can do so at lyco.org/ARPA .

