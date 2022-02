If there’s one decade that represents fun and freedom when it comes to style, it’s the 1970s. Not only was ’70s fashion iconic (and relevant to this day), but there was a beauty revolution as well. Thanks to the civil rights and women’s movements, liberation made its way into the way people dressed—and wore their hair. In fact, some of the most iconic hairstyles of all time can be traced back to the decade, and we have these women to thank for leading the way.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO