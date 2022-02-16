ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KCSO ask for help in search of missing 15-year-old

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOjMd_0eGdqUs400

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing this week.

Deputies are looking for Danielle Basaldua, 15. Officials said she last spoke to family on Monday, Feb. 14 and was last seen at the Dutch Bros near California Avenue and Oak Street.

Stay up to date with your daily news, sign up for 17 News’ daily newsletter

Basaldua is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 95 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. She has a nose piercing and a tattoo of the word “Blessed” on her right shoulder.

Danielle Basaldua, 15 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

She was wearing a black crop top, baggy blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Coroner identifies suspect killed by KCSO deputies on Pierce Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly tried to take a bystander hostage and then shot and killed by KCSO deputies in Oildale has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man was identified as Deven Karl Moore, 25, of Bakersfield. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in D Street shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Wasco, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said deputies were called to the 500 block of D Street at around 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man found dead in vehicle on 8th Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning in central Bakersfield has been identified. The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 33-year-old Gerardo Zamaron of Bakersfield. Zamaron’s body was found inside a vehicle on 8th Street between V Street and Union Avenue on Feb. 19. Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

BPD officer confirmed other officers weren’t filming before damaging phone in hit-and-run investigation: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police Officer Nicholas Bell removed a cellphone from a vehicle allegedly involved in an injury hit-and-run collision. The driver had left the scene. Bell, 29, then approached other officers at the scene, according to court documents. He asked if they were equipped with body-worn cameras. When he confirmed no one […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found inside vehicle on 8th Street in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car Saturday morning in central Bakersfield. Officers were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle on 8th Street near V Street and Union Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. The department said officers found a man dead […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcso#Dutch#17 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Driver killed in Hwy 46 crash identified as Los Angeles man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a driver who died in a crash in Wasco earlier this month. The coroner identified the driver as Ricardo Martin Garcia, 59, of Los Angeles. CHP said Garcia was driving a Lexus sedan when he collided head-on with a semi-truck along Highway 46 east of […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KCSO searches for missing teen last seen in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen by her family on Jan. 21. Tashiana Camplese, 16, was last seen in east Bakersfield. She is described as black/white, 5’6″, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver suffers life threatening injuries in Old River Road crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries he crashed into a power pole and tree in southwest Bakersfield early Sunday morning. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the 9600 block of Old River Road at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a crash. Investigators said the vehicle was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man considered at risk missing from East Bakersfield, BPD says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a Bakersfield man who is considered at risk. The man is Floyd Dennis Clark Jr., 59, and was last seen around 2 p.m. on Mount Vernon Avenue near Bernard Street in East Bakersfield Thursday. Clark is described as white, 5-feet-4-inches, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KGET

KCSO seizes 27 stolen firearms in Tehachapi, arrests 1

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tehachapi man for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of stolen property Thursday. Tehachapi resident Aaron Rodgers, 40, was arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. Deputies said they executed multiple search warrants searching […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

California City police chief Jon Walker resigns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Chief Jon Walker is resigning from his position, the city’s mayor tells 17 News. Police chief Jon Walker was sworn in as chief in January 2020. It’s not clear why Walker resigned, but California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin says it was voluntary. Walker will stay on as chief […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 injured after law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach: Police

One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in Newport Beach Saturday night. The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore. […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in crash that killed Bianca Flores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man on Friday pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges filed in connection with the crash that killed Bianca Flores. Seated in a wheelchair, his right leg heavily bandaged, Iqbal Singh made his first court appearance since the Feb. 2 crash on Panama Lane. In addition to second-degree murder, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy