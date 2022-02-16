ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UN, Haiti seek $2 billion to help in earthquake aftermath

By DÁNICA COTO, EVENS SANON - Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S., European Union and others pledged $600 million in...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

UN urges accountability for escalating violence in Haiti,

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Friday called for those responsible for violence in Haiti to be held accountable and expressed deep concern at the Caribbean nation’s “ongoing and protracted crises” including escalating gang violence. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
WORLD
Finger Lakes Times

Haiti seeks $2B from international donors to rebuild quake-ravaged southern peninsula

Six months after a deadly earthquake devastated communities along Haiti’s southern peninsula and created new challenges in an already troubled country, the government will lead an international donors’ conference Wednesday in hopes of raising billions of dollars toward recovery and reconstruction. Haiti has estimated that the cost of...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#Un#Port Au Prince#Ap#European Union
Times Daily

China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever

BEIJING (AP) — At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China's center of power for a visit that, over time, would transform U.S.-China relations and China's position in the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time. Support local journalism reporting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit

CAIRO (AP) — The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a joint working group to prepare for the next climate change summit in November, the American envoy for climate issues said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
WORLD
Times Daily

Nepal's Parliament debates US aid grant amid fierce protests

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government presented a contentious half-billion dollar aid grant from the United States for approval in Parliament on Sunday, triggering a fresh round of clashes between protesters and police outside the legislature. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PROTESTS
Army Times

North Korea seeks to produce material for nukes: UN experts

UNITED NATIONS — North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs including its capability to produce nuclear device components in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.N. experts said in a new report. The panel of experts said in the executive summary of the report...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy