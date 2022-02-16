ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Sangsoo’s Berlin Silver Bear winner ‘The Novelist’s Film’ lands US deal

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinema Guild has acquired US rights to longtime collaborator Hong Sangsoo’s The Novelist’s Film which won the Silver Bear grand jury prize at the...

