ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Government Report Says Sea Levels Are Still Rising At Alarming Rate

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea levels continue to rise at an alarming...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

US Coastlines to Witness up to a Foot of Sea Level Rise by 2050: Report

According to a new inter-agency report, sea levels along US coastlines will rise between 10 to 12 inches (25 to 30 cm) on average above the current levels by 2050, according to a new inter-agency report. Coastal flooding will increase significantly over the next 30 years because of sea-level rise,...
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Mirror

What drives sea level rise? A new report warns of 1-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding

Sea levels are rising, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts over the next three decades. A new report led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the U.S. should prepare for 10-12 inches of relative sea level rise on average in […] The post What drives sea level rise? A new report warns of 1-foot rise within three decades and more frequent flooding appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Levels#New Government Report#Cbs2
NBC News

U.S. sea level rise accelerating, NOAA says

Sea level rise is accelerating rapidly, and U.S. coasts could see another foot of water on average by 2050, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report released Tuesday. The report predicted 10 to 12 inches of additional sea level rise by midcentury, though projections for specific regions and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

Modern Sea-Level Rise Started in 1863: New Study

Modern sea level rise has started in 1863, as per a new study. Its onset has been attributed to the emergence and rapid progress of the Industrial Age, which approximately started in the UK between 1760 and 1840. This progress has spread to other countries in the coming decades and...
SCIENCE
Boston Globe

Here’s what rising sea levels mean for Boston, according to a new report

It means some regions will be swallowed up by the seas. On Tuesday, the US got a wake-up call about sea level rise in the form of a major new federal report. The interagency study, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, forecasts that by 2050, sea levels along US coastlines will be about a foot higher than they were in 2000. That increase will be even sharper in Boston and elsewhere in the Northeast: The region is likely to see 16 inches of sea level rise compared with 2000 levels.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

US sea levels to rise up to a foot in next 30 years, federal government warns

US sea levels are predicted to rise up to a foot by 2050 due to the climate crisis, a new report from the federal government has warned. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA), the space agency NASA, and other federal bodies said on Tuesday that they expected the ocean to rise 10-12 inches on average over the next 30 years.In some regions the forecast is even worse: Louisiana and Texas will see rises of between half a meter and two thirds of a meter, while western Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi will see rises of...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Report: U.S. will see 1 foot of sea level rise by 2050 because of climate change

Thanks to climate change, sea levels along the coastline of the United States will rise between 10 and 12 inches by 2050, a new interagency U.S. government report concludes. The report, released Tuesday and written by researchers at NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other federal agencies, examines the impact of rising global temperatures and melting sea ice on the U.S. sea level and concludes that a certain amount of sea level rise has already been assured.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy