New Government Report Says Sea Levels Are Still Rising At Alarming Rate

US sea levels are predicted to rise up to a foot by 2050 due to the climate crisis, a new report from the federal government has warned. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA), the space agency NASA, and other federal bodies said on Tuesday that they expected the ocean to rise 10-12 inches on average over the next 30 years.In some regions the forecast is even worse: Louisiana and Texas will see rises of between half a meter and two thirds of a meter, while western Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi will see rises of...
