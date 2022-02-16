New Government Report Says Sea Levels Are Still Rising At Alarming Rate

It means some regions will be swallowed up by the seas. On Tuesday, the US got a wake-up call about sea level rise in the form of a major new federal report. The interagency study, led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, forecasts that by 2050, sea levels along US coastlines will be about a foot higher than they were in 2000. That increase will be even sharper in Boston and elsewhere in the Northeast: The region is likely to see 16 inches of sea level rise compared with 2000 levels.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO