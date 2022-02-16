East Texas firefighters rescue man stuck on water tower

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Four members of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department received Medals for Bravery after saving a man from the top of a water tower.

On March 31, 2021, around 1:46 p.m. the MPFD was dispatched to a report of a man stuck in the School Street water tower.

When MPFD arrived, the man’s job supervisor said the man was inspecting the inside of the riser and was stuck about 75 feet up due to the motor on the chair lift malfunctioning.

The only way to get to the man was from the very top of the water tower.

Four firefighters used a rig and rope rescue system to save the man from the 230-foot tall tower. It took each firefighter four to eight minutes just to climb the tower. Once the rigging was in place, three of the firefighters remained on top of the tower to operate the system and one descended into the tower to guide the rope to the victim.

After three hours, the victim and firefighters were safely on the ground.

Driver and Operator Casey Sanders, firefighters Cody Craig, Aaron Williams and Zachary Bakery were awarded the Medal for Bravery for performing with distinguished bravery in adverse conditions

