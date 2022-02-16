ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco Raises Annual Earnings Forecast, Announces $15 Billion in Share Buybacks

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, expecting to benefit from higher prices driven by global chip shortages and an eventual decline in logistics costs as shipment delays abate. Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading after the networking firm announced a $15 billion...

