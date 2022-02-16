ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

SCOT SPOTLIGHT |Bream, Pearson swim well at NCAC Championships

By Kevin Smith
The Daily Record
 8 days ago
A quick recap of the past week of athletics at The College of Wooster:

SWIMMING & DIVING (NCAC Championships – men fifth of 10 teams, women fourth of nine teams)

First-year Ollie Bream earned four All-North Coast Athletic Conference certificates last week, becoming the first Fighting Scot to earn four honors as a rookie since 2006. Bream capped the NCAC Championships with the third-place time of 2:03.74 in the 200 butterfly. Bream’s time marked a new collegiate-best, her second NCAA Div. III “B” cut time of the meet, and she’s now second in program history in the event. Bream was part of Wooster’s all-conference 200 and 400 medley relays and the 800 freestyle relay.

Sophomore Josh Pearson became the first Scot on the men’s side to earn All-NCAC honors in the 400 individual medley, with his 4:00.30 ranking as a school record and a Div. III “B” cut. Pearson added school records in the 200 individual medley (1:51.77) and 200 butterfly (1:50.85), with the butterfly time rating as a Div. III “B” cut.

Wooster’s final all-conference honor came in the men's 800 freestyle relay. Other program records came from the 100 individual medley where senior Doak Schultz and sophomore Maddie Becker logged times of 52.84 and 59.93, respectively.

TRACK & FIELD (All-Ohio Championships – men ninth of 18 scoring teams, women eighth of 16 scoring teams)

Wooster earned three All-Ohio honors at Saturday’s All-Ohio Championships. Junior Luke Henke tied for third in the high jump with a final height of 6 feet, 4 inches. He made five successful jumps before bowing out when the bar was raised to 6 feet, 5 inches.

Sophomore Dylan Garretson cleared 14 feet, 6.75 inches to take third in the pole vault.

Finally, Wooster’s distance medley relay team consisting of sophomore Athena Tharenos, junior Haley Bloom, first-year Igna Mendez, and senior Kayla Bertholf finished second with a time of 13:09.82. They finished behind Case Western Reserve University, which won the event at 12:48.48.

WOMEN’S TENNIS (2-2)

Wooster opened its spring season Sunday by splitting matches with national power Carnegie Mellon University and John Carroll University. Wooster dropped the Carnegie Mellon match 9-0 before fighting back to knock off John Carroll, the five-time defending Ohio Athletic Conference champion, 5-4.

Wooster led 2-1 after doubles against John Carroll, with the wins coming from junior Katie Materick and first-year Janaki Jagannathan at No. 2 (8-3) and first-year Cherry Patlolla and sophomore Kim Nguyen at No. 3 (8-3). Nguyen won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and Materick brought the Scots to the verge of clinching with a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 4. Jagannathan secured the match with a 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (3) victory in the third flight.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (4-18, 3-10 NCAC)

Wooster lost 57-34 at Allegheny College and dropped a 94-50 decision to Wittenberg University on “Senior Day.” Sophomore Harley Holloway’s 14 points marked the Scots’ high against the Gators, while senior Masani Francis’ 16 points led the team against the Tigers.

A LOOK AHEAD

Be sure to regularly visit woosterathletics.com for the most up-to-date schedules, livestream links, and spectator policies for home athletic events.

Here is the schedule for February 17-21:

Men’s Basketball – at Wittenberg (February 19, 7 p.m.)

Women’s Basketball – at Oberlin (February 19, 2 p.m.)

Swimming & Diving – at Kenyon Fast Chance Meet (February 19, 12 p.m.)

Men’s Tennis – at John Carroll at Mayfield Racquet Club (February 19, 5 p.m.)

Women’s Tennis – at DePauw (February 19, 8 a.m.); vs. WashU at DePauw (February 19, 12:30 p.m.)

Track & Field – at Kenyon Classic (February 18, 5:30 p.m.); hosting NCAC Heptathlon (February 19, 1 p.m. – no spectators permitted); hosting NCAC Heptathlon & Pentathlon (February 20, 12:30 p.m. – no spectators permitted)

