O'FALLON, Ill. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after police said he fled the scene of a crash and tried to steal other cars in O'Fallon, Illinois, last week. Amendrezz Turner was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated battery after he tried to flee the scene of a Feb. 9 crash by stealing different cars.

