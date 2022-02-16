ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football — and Ohio State — fans celebrate Jim Harbaugh's extension

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
Is there anyone who loves Jim Harbaugh

Michigan football fans?

Maybe Ohio State football fans.

OK, that's mostly a tongue-in-cheek observation but Buckeye nation did join Wolverines followers in celebrating Harbaugh's new contract extension announced Wednesday. (Yes Harbaugh is 1-5 vs. his top rival, but will Buckeye fans be so giddy if Michigan knocks off OSU in the fall for a second consecutive year?)

Harbaugh, who just finished his seventh year as Michigan's head coach, was reportedly connected to the Las Vegas Raiders coach opening and interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings' gig.

MORE HARBAUGH(S):Inside the coach exchange between Michigan and Baltimore Ravens

REMEMBER WHEN:40 years before Harbaugh flirted with NFL, Bo Schembechler almost left Michigan

PREVIOUSLY:Harbaugh rumors about NFL put Michigan football fans on edge

In the end, though, he left Minnesota without a job offer and return to Ann Arbor, where he'd led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season in 2021, a Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff. Any bad blood that pushed Harbaugh to entertain the NFL is understandable — though he just had his best season yet, U-M did slash his salary and made it easier to cut ties after an ugly 2020 season.

Not to mention, he had extensive success in the NFL, coaching the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl loss and two more NFC title game appearances.

But after all the flights, hours interviewing and consternation of fans, Harbaugh is sticking with Michigan.

OSU and Michigan fans finally have something they can be happy about, together:

Told you Ohio State fans had jokes.

To some, it sounds like Harbaugh leveraged a job offer he didn't have to get a raise. Impressive.

To others, the fact that he had NFL interest at all just shows how good he is.

This guy gets it. The University of Michigan has this odd tendency to make public information not so public. #journoprobz

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

