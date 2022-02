Beaver Dam Elementary School students are learning to read in a new way after the district implemented “Into Reading” this school year. Rob Meyer, director of teaching and learning for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, said the district started two years ago evaluating reading programs for the students by going to different vendors, learning from other district and doing additional research. A team of teachers assessed the programs and selected Into Reading. The program was piloted last year in a few classrooms before being brought to all the elementary grades this year.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO