ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officials at private Texas school arrested after hiding sex abuse case, police say

By Mitchell Willetts
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdministrators and coaches at a private school in Midland, Texas were arrested after police say they failed to report alleged sexual abuse against a student. The five staff members at Midland Christian School were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and charged with “failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Family of 13-Year-Old Florida Girl Sues School and Instagram After Arrest for False Accusations of Online Threats

The family of a 13-year-old Florida girl falsely accused of making violent threats against her school on social media is suing several parties who they claim are at fault. ABC News reports eighth-grader Nia Whims was arrested on Nov. 19 after a fellow student impersonated her on Instagram and threatened the school. She was kept in a juvenile detention center for 11 days, through Thanksgiving.
People

7-Year-Old Texas Boy Attacked by Neighbor's Dog After Getting Off School Bus, Police Say

A 7-year-old Texas boy is "slowly recovering" after being attacked by his neighbor's dog last month, per police. Conner Landers, of Azle, had reportedly gotten off his school bus and was walking down the 1400-Block of Lynock Lane in late January when a neighbor's dog attacked, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The brindle boxer/bullmastiff mixed-breed "escaped his fenced yard and attacked Conner for unknown reasons," authorities explained.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Miami Herald

Girls cause $100K of damage after breaking into elementary schools, Texas officials say

A group of girls ranging in age from 12 to 15 was arrested after they broke into two elementary schools, starting a fire in one of them, Texas officials say. The four girls are accused of breaking into Glen Gove and Pebble Hills elementary schools, two El Paso schools located within two miles of one another, according to a police news release. Two of the girls are 12 years old and the others are 13 and 15, police said.
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Ellis
Person
Jared Lee
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Kansas City Star

Victim of overnight homicide was a 6-year-old boy, Kansas City police say

The victim of an overnight homicide in Kansas City was 6 years old, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon. A woman at the scene was arrested, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police department, and the case will be submitted to prosecutors later Wednesday. Officers responded...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Sex Abuse#Police#Hazing#Midland Christian School#Mcclatchy News#Mpd#Kwes
The Independent

Naomi Hunte: 63-year-old man arrested over murder of woman found stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, southeast London, on Monday.A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found the cause of death to be a stab wound.The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspect on Friday and took him into custody.Neighbours are reported to have heard a loud argument and a scream before Ms Hunte was found.Police are said to have told other residents her body may have laid in the flat for days before it was discovered after firefighters used axes to break down the door.One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “Everyone knows her around here.“Police told us she had been lying there for at least a couple of days before she was found.”Scotland Yard asked anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Former Pacolet police officer arrested and charged, officials say

PACOLET, S.C. — A former Pacolet police officer was arrested and charged on Wednesday, according to Ryan Alphin with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Benjamin Perry Levi, 42, from Spartanburg was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office, Alphin said. The incident took...
PACOLET, SC
KHOU

Man arrested for illegally releasing cobra in North Texas, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Police officers have arrested a man for illegally releasing a West African Banded Cobra, which is still missing, into the public last summer, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department. On Friday, Grand Prairie police arrested 23-year-old Lawrence Matl in the 1800 block of Cherry...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy