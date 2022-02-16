ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Pop-up Mexican restaurant comes to Downtown State College

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qww3l_0eGdnbmO00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Calling all taco & tequila lovers… a Mexican themed pop-up restaurant is coming to Downtown State College.

Social Food + Drink, located inside the Scholar Hotel (205 E Beaver Ave, State College), is launching a new menu with a Tex-Mex twist.

Historic building set to turn into hotel in State College

“We’re going to have a great bar menu, lots of margarita options, which are pretty popular, lots of tequila options,” said Gary Brandeis, president of the Scholar Hotel Group. “On the food side, we’re going to be doing chips and queso, guacamole, tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YNCY_0eGdnbmO00

Brandeis said they’re looking to fill the void left by the popular restaurant ‘Mad Mex’, which is steps away from Social Food + Drink and permanently closed in November 2021.

Mad Mex to close in State College for student housing complex

“Serving really good food and drinks is our first goal, and to bring more people in and hopefully give them a place to have the same experience they had at Mad Mex,” said Brandeis. “We’re going to try and do the best we can to replicate that.”

The pop-up opens on Friday, February 18 and runs through the end of March.

“If this is successful, maybe we’ll make this permanent,” said Brandeis. “We have some outdoor options as well… that would be really great for the warmer months in April and May and certainly the summer.”

Social Food + Drink is open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

