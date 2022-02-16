ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Co. Health Dept. receives shipment of COVID rapid tests

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DG7FB_0eGdnICh00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing Friday, Feb. 18 for those who may have the virus.

The MCHD received about 2,000 Rapid BinaxNOW antigen tests, which will only last for a limited time. If you would like to get a rapid test, you need to make an appointment online.

Robertsdale COVID test site reduces hours

Testing will only be available to 100 people per day, according to Dr. Rendi Murphree with the MCHD. Tests can only be made via appointment.

The Festival Centre will be open for testing starting Friday, Feb. 18 and will continue through March 11. The centre is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Montlimar Drive in West Mobile.

Residents must show proof of appointment when they arrive at the centre for testing. If you would like to make an appointment, click the link here.

The Festival Centre will close Feb. 28 and March 1 in observance of Mardi Gras. Vaccines are offered at outreach events and the clinic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys homes at Berkshire Arms Apartments in Mobile

UPDATE: 11:45 AM: The fire also left some renters scrambling to find a different place to live. One woman, Carla High said she lost everything. “I just fell to my knees man,” said High. “Scary as hell man, I’ve never, ever never seen anything like this in my life.” She said she just moved to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gator Chase raises money for Spanish Fort education

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people help raise money with their feet in Baldwin County. A big crowd gathered in Spanish Fort for the annual Gator Chase. It’s a fundraiser for the Spanish Fort Educational Enrichment Foundation. “I think it’s great, a great way that shows community support for schools and all the […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
City
Robertsdale, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Coronavirus
Mobile, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Health
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Health
WKRG News 5

Similac formula recalled, WIC users risk contamination

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced that Abbott issued a recall for some of their infant and child formulas. Those who receive Similac using WIC may be at risk of having contaminated products. Abbott is recalling their products after four infants were reported with infections. The Food and Drug Administration said […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Two teenagers hurt in gun accident Saturday night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two young men are recovering after a gun accident Saturday night in Mobile. Mobile Police say a 17-year-old was disassembling a gun when it accidentally went off hitting the 17-year-old in the hand and an 18-year-old in the knee. Police say the 17-year-old was taken by personal vehicle to Ascension Providence […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man hit over head with bottle at downtown Mobile bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials have confirmed that officers responded to a local bar after a man was reportedly hit in the head with a bottle. The incident occurred at O’Daly’s Irish Pub on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found an unknown man had allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lafayette mom pens candid obit on drug addicted son

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette mother wrote a brutally honest obituary for her 22-year-old son who died of a drug overdose last week.  Hunter Lee Clemons passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 after a long battle with addiction. His mother, Christy Couvillier, had no doubt she would put the circumstances of her son’s death in […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dept#Shipment#Mobile Co#Health Dept#Mchd
WKRG News 5

Spring Hill College lifts mask mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Hill College administration has announced they are lifting the mask mandate effective immediately. Masks will no longer be required indoors for classrooms, meetings or indoor activities for everyone on their campus. President of SHC, E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D. said, “In looking at the overall decrease in transmission rates, we […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Highway 98 closing for aircraft transport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community of a major upcoming road closure for Highway 98 due to an aircraft transport. According to a recent Facebook post by the Eglin Air Force Base, the 96th Range Group is scheduled to move a CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter to Eglin Site […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: No explosives on scene in Baldwin County

UPDATE: 2/18, 5:06 p.m.): The suspect was identified as Steven Jones, 45. UPDATE (2/18 4:02): Officials have determined there are no bombs in the vehicle, only accelerant. The road will be reopened in 15 minutes. UPDATE (2/18 3:46): The State Bomb Unit is on the scene. SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

3 night parades in downtown Mobile

UPDATE: It was a lively night in downtown Mobile. The Maids of Mirth, the Order of the Butterfly Maidens and the Krewe of Marry Mates drew more big crowds. Check back as we continue to add new video to this story. UPDATE (2/19, 4 p.m.): Marching bands, colorful floats and the air full of throws […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Robertsdale marks 100 years with Centennial Parade

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hub City of Baldwin County marks 100 years since its founding. Saturday people lined the main thoroughfares of Robertsdale for the city’s Centennial Parade. Floats representing Coke and other organization made their way from the PZK Center to other parts of town. According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama: “Robertsdale was […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Mardi Gras Parades 2022

UPDATE (2/19, 4 p.m.): Tons of fun Saturday in downtown Fairhope when the Mystic Mutts of Revelry rolled through town. This year’s theme was Pawjama Party. WKRG News 5’s own Rose Ann Haven served as Grand Marshal, leading the procession, where she was joined by Baldwin County reporter Blake Brown and Rose Ann’s great niece, […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Governor Ivey visits Geneva

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in the Wiregrass Friday touting the four-lane expansion of east Highway 52 that will better connect Geneva County to Dothan. She also addressed the pandemic and her upcoming gubernatorial campaign. When Gov. Ivey first took office, 17 of the 67 counties in the state did […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy