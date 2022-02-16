ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Shoveling snow? Here are steps to prevent an injury

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Snow shoveling in the winter can become a diffilcult task to deal with during the harsh winter months.

However, shoveling is needed in order to carry out everyday tasks during the season.

Before you begin shoveling, it’s important to know that there’s a proper way to shovel to prevent injury.

“Shoveling is actually one of the most strenuous physical activities that you can do,” Katie Wilkins, Director of Adult in-patient and out-patient rehab services at Sparrow Health System.

Snow Shovel

Shoveling counts as strenuous exercise and people of all ages should be careful when attempting the tiring task.

Wilkins says before people go out and shovel they should warm-up.

Wilkins showing 6 News ways to properly shovel and warm-up

“Whether that’s walking in place or marching in place,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins suggests to pick a lightweight, and smaller shovel.

6 News Reporter Samana Sheikh demonstrating proper ways to shovel

“A smaller shovel will enable you to have less snow on the shovel which will cause you to lift a lower weight,” Wilkins said.

Shoveling the proper way depends on a person’s technique. It’s highly suggested to push snow to cause less stress on a person’s body. Wilkins also suggests keeping the shovel close, and bending your knees.

Her biggest piece of advice is simple: take a break. ​

“If you’re feeling tired, stop rest,” Wilkins said, “go slow and shovel in shifts.”

Wilkins suggests if people have health problem or live a sedentary lifestyle, then they should consult a doctor before going outdoors to shovel.

