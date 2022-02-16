ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

GOP House members challenge floor mask mandate

By Grace Kinnicutt
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg1no_0eGdmJyn00

SPRINGFIELD – Confusion and pushback regarding the enforcement of masks mandates spilled over onto the House Floor Wednesday afternoon during the chamber’s regular legislative session after Republicans refused to comply with face covering requirements.

Amid the pandemic, lawmakers approved House rules requiring face coverings to be worn in the chamber unless eating, drinking or speaking into the microphone.

During Tuesday’s session, House GOP members entered the chamber without wearing masks and released a joint statement saying that the mandates have “gone on long enough” and that it is “time to return to normalcy.”

To open the session Wednesday, Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, who was among several GOP members refusing to wear a mask, requested an immediate vote on a resolution he sponsored to lift the face covering requirement.

But Majority Leader Greg Harris, who was presiding over the chamber, denied the motion saying it did not have unanimous approval.

Caulkins then requested for all members of the House to be removed in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements, since they also require members to submit to a temperature check prior to entry.

No such temperature checks were being preformed Wednesday, however.

Harris agreed to have doorkeepers check the temperature of each lawmaker present in the chamber, but Caulkins objected and argued that it must be “prior to entry,” and he suggested the House follow all of the rules or none of them.

All lawmakers passed the subsequent test.

After that, Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, motioned to remove Caulkins, Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, Chris Miller, R-Oakland, Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, and Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, if they do not comply with the House rules requiring face coverings.

But after that motion, Republicans requested an immediate caucus. After about an hour, lawmakers returned and quickly adjourned to committee for the day without any further commotion about the mask mandates.

The incident was indicative of the general statewide confusion pertaining to mask mandate enforcement, according to one GOP member who was wearing a face covering Wednesday.

Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, who was an early proponent of masks even before the governor’s mandates, said that with recent court rulings regarding mask mandates in schools and a lack of clarity from lawmakers and the governor on masks rules, many Illinoisans are confused as to what is actually required.

“I think what we are seeing right now is the chaos that the General Assembly has let happen with school boards and people throughout the state,” Batinick said.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden vow to alienate Putin as 'pariah' faces challenges

President Biden on Thursday vowed to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a pariah among the international community, with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drawing wide condemnation for blowing up an international order meant to ensure peace in the wake of World War II. But that condemnation wasn’t universal. The...
POTUS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Health
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Chesney
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

229
Followers
249
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy