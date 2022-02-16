Central Hudson's Rollout Of New Billing System 'Flawed, Disturbing,' Dutchess County Exec Says

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro spoke out against Central Hudson Photo Credit: Dutchess County

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is speaking out against Central Hudson’s price hike for utility customers in the region.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the utility company advised its customers that there will be an increase in prices for both electricity and natural gas.

According to the company, natural gas bills are expected to be increased by approximately 19 percent, electricity bills are going up around 46 percent, and 29 percent for combination electric and natural gas bills.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 16, Molinaro called Central Hudson's rollout of the new billing system “flawed and disturbing,” while stating that the utility company failed to communicate the price hike effectively.

“Gas prices globally have spiked, and nationally we are experiencing an unbearable rate of inflation,” he said in the statement. “Locally, New York State’s decision to close Indian Point shifted the region from a reliance on steady, stable, and affordable energy to an unstable commodity.

“Bitter cold temperatures have further exacerbated the situation by increasing demand.”

Molinaro said that some of the fault lies both in Albany and Washington, DC, though he put most of the blame goes to Central Hudson.

“Central Hudson bears much responsibility here,” he added. “They knew a rate increase was imminent. They have absolute control over their operations and communications.

"It is clear based on the countless individuals who have communicated with my office that Central Hudson’s outreach efforts have failed.

Some customers throughout the Hudson Valley have reported seeing year-to-year increases in their utility bills topping more than 200 percent during what has been a rough winter in the region.

“The shocking utility bills our residents are receiving adds insult to the injury from last year‘s flawed rollout of their new billing system,” Molinaro continued while calling on the company to “do better.” “Central Hudson has an obligation to keep our community informed about the cost of the energy they deliver.

“Too many families living paycheck to paycheck cannot bear the weight of inflation. Add to that a confusing and shocking utility bill increase and we have a recipe for disaster.”

