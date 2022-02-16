ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester Teen Indicted For Murder Of 16-Year-Old, DA Announces

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vyrn_0eGdm1Ay00
The gun seized by New Rochelle police investigators. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

A Hudson Valley teenager faces life in prison after being indicted on murder and weapons charges after gunning down a 16-year-old in broad daylight, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

New Rochelle resident Tommy Rivera, age 16, was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury for the fatal shooting of Julian Oliveros, also age 16, on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Specifically, Rivera was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon at his arraignment on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

It is alleged that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Rivera shot Oliveros multiple times near the corner of 4th Street and Washington Avenue in New Rochelle.

First aid was rendered at the scene, police said, and Oliveros was transported to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died that same day.

The investigation by police quickly led detectives to Rivera, who was arrested near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue in New Rochelle still in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Rivera faces a minimum indeterminate sentence of 15 years to life in state prison and a maximum indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if he is convicted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Valhalla, NY
Daily Voice

Police Seek Info On Suspect In Murder Of College Student From Hudson Valley

Police have asked the public for information about a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old Hudson Valley woman who was due to graduate this spring from SUNY Potsdam. Michael Snow, age 31, of Massena, located in St. Lawrence County, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Howell, of the Putnam County town of Patterson, said New York State Police.
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Prison
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Paramus Woman, 19, Reported Missing

Paramus police issued an alert this weekend for a 19-year-old borough woman who was reported missing.Lillie Vaks is 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.Authorities didn't say what she was wearing, nor where she was last seen, when they posted the report late Saturday, Feb. 19.They asked…
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Boy Swallows Meth; Mom, BF Charged: Hudson Prosecutor

Two people have been arrested after a 5-year-old boy swallowed methamphetamine in Hudson County, authorities said. The child's unidentified 20-year-old mom and her 22-year-old boyfriend were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The incident...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

FOUND! Paramus Woman Located

A 19-year-old Paramus woman who'd been reported missing was located.Paramus police made the announcement just before noon Sunday, Feb. 20, that Lillie Vaks had been found.They thanked everyone who assisted in the search.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Baltimore 'Robbery Gone Bad'

A 32-year-old man was arrested a robbery in which one person was assaulted and a second killed last May in Baltimore, authorities announced. Steven Arthur, of Woodlawn, carried out the assault of the 33-year-old victim and killing of the 34-year-old man in a home on the 1900 block of W. Fayette Street around 7:30 p.m. on May 31, 2021, Baltimore City police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
220K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy