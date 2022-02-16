ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

COVID-19: New Mask Guidance Coming Soon, CDC Director Says At White House Briefing

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3FzQ_0eGdm0IF00
The CDC is expected to update its mask mandate sooner than later. Photo Credit: Matteo Jorjoson on Unsplash

The “new normal” may start to look more like the “old normal” as federal health officials are expected to loosen up COVID-19 mask mandates across the country.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced during a White House briefing on Wednesday, Feb. 16 that the agency will “soon put guidance in place” regarding mask-wearing.

The announcement comes as the country continues to recover from the surge of Omicron cases that mounted over several months around the holiday season.

Walensky said that the CDC will monitor certain metrics such as hospital capacity and the level of severe disease and hospitalizations in certain communities before announcing the updated guidance, which could come as soon as next week.

“We are assessing the most important factors based on where we are in the pandemic, and we'll soon put guidance in place that is relevant and encourages prevention measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals,” Walensky said during the White House COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

“We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer,” she added. “We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen.”

In recent weeks, new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been dropping in every state except Maine, according to the CDC. Hospitalizations are also declining nationwide.

According to reports, some administrators are pushing for Walensky and the CDC to provide an update on mask-wearing before President Joe Biden’s planned State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1.

 “Moving from this pandemic will be a process led by science and epidemiologic trends and one that relies on the powerful tools we already have, including vaccines, booster's testing and treatment,” Walensky stated.

The CDC currently recommends universal indoor masking in areas with substantial or high transmission, which is determined by the number of cases per 100,000 and the rolling positivity rate.

However, some states and localities have already started easing certain public health measures as the number of new infections and hospitalizations has dramatically dropped since peaking in early January.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US reported approximately 136,000 new COVID-19 cases daily in the past week, down more than 80 percent from the record high of more than 800,000 per day that was set last month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

CDC contemplating change to mask guidance in coming weeks

The leading US health officials said on Wednesday that the nation is moving closer to the point that Covid-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Washington Examiner

CDC under pressure to work natural immunity into COVID-19 guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is under increased pressure from epidemiologists to acknowledge mounting evidence regarding the immune-boosting power of recovery from prior COVID-19 infection. Evidence that recovery from COVID-19 elicits a long-lasting antibody response has mounted over the past two years. Still, the CDC has not recognized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Baltimore 'Robbery Gone Bad'

A 32-year-old man was arrested a robbery in which one person was assaulted and a second killed last May in Baltimore, authorities announced. Steven Arthur, of Woodlawn, carried out the assault of the 33-year-old victim and killing of the 34-year-old man in a home on the 1900 block of W. Fayette Street around 7:30 p.m. on May 31, 2021, Baltimore City police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

PA Man Had 'Hit List' Of Family Members He Wanted To Kill Ahead Of Stepfather's Murder: PD

A Pennsylvania man who made a "hit list" of family members he wanted to kill, was charged with murdering his 78-year-old stepfather, authorities in Bucks County said. Brian Joseph Carey, 41, was arrested late Wednesday, Feb. 16, hours after detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department named him as a person of interest in the death of Joseph Michael Jakimowicz, of Bristol Township.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Masking#Omicron#The White House#State Of The Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

5-Year-Old Boy Swallows Meth; Mom, BF Charged: Hudson Prosecutor

Two people have been arrested after a 5-year-old boy swallowed methamphetamine in Hudson County, authorities said. The child's unidentified 20-year-old mom and her 22-year-old boyfriend were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The incident...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
220K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy