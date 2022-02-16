ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Here's Why Lamont Will Be Spending A Week In Israel

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39L2DU_0eGdlzeA00
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signing the bill into law. Photo Credit: Twitter/@GovNedLamont

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont will be traveling overseas to Isreal to lead an economic development mission.

The Democratic governor announced this week that he will be part of a convoy heading to Israel, where he intends to promote Connecticut as a promising place for start-up companies and to strengthen relations overseas.

 “Part of growing Connecticut’s innovation ecosystem includes adding diverse businesses from all around the world,” Lamont said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for Connecticut to strengthen its ties with Israel and provide these innovative companies with an option for any US expansion.”

Lamont will be leading the business development mission to Israel on Thursday, Feb. 17, and is scheduled to return stateside the following week on Thursday, Feb. 24.

He is expected to meet with both business and Israeli government officials during his stay.

“We’ll be fostering collaboration and innovation among our small, but mighty states, while encouraging investment and job growth here,” Lamont said. “We’re boldly saying to people everywhere that ‘Connecticut is open for business.’

“The time is always right to put Connecticut in the best economic position possible,” he added. “Our world is becoming ever more connected, and by building deeper relationships with our Israeli counterparts in the public and private sector, we're creating opportunity and continuing our economic comeback.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

Basement Joe
4d ago

I moved my business to a lower cost state because of the high taxes and regulations!!🤔

Reply
6
Related
Daily Voice

Dangerous Strain Of Bird Flu Found In Flock At Downstate NY Home

State officials announced that a highly contagious, dangerous strain of bird flu was found in a non-commercial flock on Long Island. Samples collected from a flock of eight birds tested positive for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, according to an announcement from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets on Saturday, Feb. 19.
HEALTH
Daily Voice

CT Trio Found Guilty In $5 Million Fraud Scheme

Three former Connecticut residents were found guilty of charges related to their participation in scams that defrauded hundreds of victims across the United States of a total of more than $5 million. Farouq Fasasi, age 27, 31-year-old Rodney Thomas Jr., and 32-year-old Ralph Pierre, all ex-New Haven residents, were convicted...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Daily Voice

COVID-19: NY Nurse, Marine Corps Reservist, Indicted For Vaccination Card Fraud Scheme

A Long Island nurse and member of the US Marine Corps have been indicted for their roles in an alleged COVID-19 vaccination card fraud scheme, federal authorities announced. An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, Feb. 17 charging Queens resident Jia Liu, age 26, a member of the US Marine Corps Reserve, and Nassau County resident Steven Rodriguez, age 27, of Long Beach, a nurse at a clinic in Hempstead, for their roles in the scheme.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Bad Actors Using Apple AirTags To Track People's Locations, Personal Belongings, NY AG Warns

The New York Attorney General is cautioning about bad apples who have been using Apple to track their locations and belongings. Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert with safety recommendations to protect New Yorkers from bad actors who have been using Apple AirTags to track individuals’ locations and belongings with malicious intent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Israeli
Daily Voice

Woman Threatening To Jump Closes Upper Level Of GWB

The upper level of the George Washington Bridge was closed while New York City police rescued a woman who threatened to jump. Several members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit converged on a railing above a ledge where the woman had perched herself on the Washington Heights side of the bridge's eastbound lanes around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Yeadon Borough Council Votes To Fire Police Chief

A borough council in Delaware County voted to fire its police chief of five years after allegations of wage theft surfaced, officials said.In a 4-3 vote on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Yeadon Borough council removed police chief Anthony Paparo for allegedly overspending on overtime hours, which cost taxp…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Guidance On Avoiding Conflicts With Coyotes Issued By NY DEC

With coyote sightings on the rise throughout the region, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued new guidance on how to avoid conflicts between animals and people. For coyotes, February marks the beginning of mating season, which lasts between four and six weeks, peaking late in the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Happy Meal? Virginia Man Threats To 'Blow Up' Pennsylvania McDonalds: Police

Customer and employees stopped a man from Virginia who threatened to "blow up" the McDonald's he used to work at, according to a release by police. Azeem Jaleel Burton, 22, of Melfa, Virginia, was arrested after he caused a scene by threatening the safety of employees and customers at the McDonald's he was recently fired from on Friday, according to Old Lycoming Township police.
MELFA, VA
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Opens In Westchester County

A new restaurant is set to open in Westchester County. Company Chophouse & Grill is officially opening its doors for dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the eatery's website. The restaurant is located at 7 Madison Ave. in Larchmont. The restaurant's menu features filet mignon, New York strip steak,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
220K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy