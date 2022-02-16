ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi State basketball against Alabama: Live updates, score

By Andy Kostka, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — To stay in the NCAA Tournament conversation, the Mississippi State basketball team is approaching must-win territory against Alabama on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN2).

The Bulldogs are on the outside of the bubble looking in, without a true road win this season and five losses across their last six games, including a road loss against LSU.

Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) beat Alabama earlier this season at the Humphrey Coliseum, and coach Ben Howland hopes the familiar opponent helps jumpstart guard Shakeel Moore.

Moore scored 15 points against the Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6) on Jan. 15, helping to propel the Bulldogs to a two-point victory. But Moore has been quiet of late, scoring no more than five points in each of his previous five games while shooting 2-for-12 from deep.

Mississippi State will need Moore to find his shooting stroke again to improve its chances at making the postseason.

Follow along below for live updates.

