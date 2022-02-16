ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Cooking Channel to feature Loaded Elevated Nachos in St. Charles

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJZd2_0eGdlsT500

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles restaurant specializing in nachos will be featured on the Cooking Channel Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Loaded Elevated Nachos will be seen on “Food Paradise” in an episode called “Smothered Comfort” at 9 p.m. A producer of the show called the restaurant one day, asking if it could be featured on an episode, according to co-owner Brad Merten.

“They came across us and liked what we were doing, and thought it would be a good fit for the episode they were shooting,” Merten said.

Trending: Flash freezing may make rush hour a mess today

Soon after the phone call, filming of the episode took place at the nacho joint where it was all accomplished in one 12-hour day. Merten said the day consisted of cooking demos, interviews and had some friends and family stop by for their reactions and interviews.

“It was a pretty fun process,” Merten said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auwp4_0eGdlsT500
Photo courtesy of Loaded Elevated Nachos

His favorite part was seeing the process of production.

“I’ve watched a lot of these types of TV shows before and it’s just kind of interesting to see the reverse side of it,” Merten said. “It gives me a little bit of new appreciation for everything that they do.”

From the same team that launched Narwhal’s Crafted , Loaded Elevated Nachos is a quick-service, nacho restaurant that opened last year.

It is located at 1450 Beale Street #130 in St. Charles.

“Obviously our premise and m.o. is all things nachos, but take a unique, thoughtful approach to that,” Merten said. “We try to take dishes and cuisine that are familiar but then try to do them in an unfamiliar format, you know, being the nacho.”

Loaded Elevated Nachos is pushing the limit of what nachos can be with its menu items, including crab rangoon, loaded baked potato, toasted ravioli, smash burger, among others .

To find out what nacho items are in the episode, watch “Food Paradise” Wednesday, Feb. at 9 p.m. on the Cooking Channel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

29th Annual Purina Pet Parade Returns to the Streets of Soulard

ST. LOUIS – The 29th annual Purina Pet Parade features the most adorable participants, it’s part of St. Louis’s annual Mardi Gras Celebration. It’s the first time the event has been in person since 2020. Both the Pet Parade and Tito’s Wiener Dog Derby are kicking off Mardi Gras celebrations on the right foot this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

‘Escape artist’ pup at APA Adoption Center has new place to call home

ST. LOUIS – A four-legged escape artist that jumped the wall of her kennel at the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood has a new place to call home. It was announced in a Twitter post that six-month-old Lola was recently adopted. On Friday, one of our FOX 2 producers was looking at our Renewal by Andersen webcam inside the APA Adoption Center and noticed Lola trying to jump the wall of her kennel.
BRENTWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Saint Charles, MO
Food & Drinks
Saint Charles, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Charles, MO
Lifestyle
FOX 2

Goats lead adventurers on day hike through the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Hikers can explore the Ozark mountains with goats leading the way. The daylong expedition from 37 North Expeditions runs multiple times per month and goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Meet at 7:30 at Farmers Park in Springfield or 9:30 at The HUB Bike Lounge in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Heat Up St. Louis shatters fundraising goal

ST. LOUIS – The 22nd annual Rise and Shine for Heat was a huge success. In addition to the sale of Hardee’s biscuits on Friday, February 11 volunteers continued to collect donations through Valentine’s Day. That helped push this year’s total to more than $650,000 for Heat Up St. Louis. That shattered their goal of $200,000. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Loaded Elevated Nachos#St#The Cooking Channel#Narwhal
FOX 2

How much winter precipitation fell in St. Louis this week?

ST. LOUIS–The latest round of winter weather has passed through the St. Louis region, still leaving some slippery streets behind, having given many local school children a long weekend along the way. Here’s a look at what our area saw in terms of precipitation, which came in waves of rain, sleet, and snow. SNOW According […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 2

St. Louis Police, St. Louis Cardinals & Red Cross host blood drive

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Cardinals have partnered with the American Red Cross, to host a blood drive at Busch Stadium today to help with the shortage of blood supplies as hospitals and blood banks across the region face a critical need.  This partnership is to help […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Illinois students raise funds for classmate in need of heart transplant

PEORIA, Ill. — Students from Roosevelt Magnet School in Peoria raised money to support one of their own. Seventh-grader Lonna Beasley was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone six open-heart surgeries in her short 12 years, her mother Misty Beasley said. Doctors recently told Beasley they have exhausted their options, and Lonna […]
PEORIA, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy