ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woods back on the PGA Tour but only as a tournament host

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osZWl_0eGdlpou00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From a balcony on the clubhouse, Tiger Woods could see Riviera in all its glory Wednesday under a blue sky, a sliver of the Pacific Ocean visible over the tops of trees and below him a course reputed to be as good as any on the PGA Tour.

He's expecting the course to be firm and fast, with the plan for the greens to get increasingly difficult. And then he interrupted himself with a realization Woods has come to accept.

“Well,” he said with a smile, “I can't tell you guys the plan because I'm not playing.”

He is the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational, nothing more. And that's all he will be until his legs are healed enough from a harrowing car crash a year ago about 20 miles away from Riviera.

At best, Woods figures he would only be able to play a few events each year. But that starts with being able to compete while walking. Most frustrating is not knowing when that will be.

He said his golf has been limited since playing with his son two months ago in the PNC Championship, where he could ride in a cart.

“My leg was not in very good position there about a year ago and I’ve had to work through a lot of different operations and a lot of different scenarios,” Woods said Wednesday. “It’s been tough, but I’ve gotten here. I’ve gotten this far and I still have a long way to go. Each and every day’s a fight and I welcome that fight”

It was the Tuesday after the Genesis Invitational last year when Woods was driving along a winding road in the Los Angeles suburbs. His SUV was going around 85 mph when it ran over the median and tumbled down a hill.

Bones were shattered in his right leg and foot, injuries so severe that Woods said doctors contemplated amputation at one point.

“I think at this point we’re all just happy that he’s around and moving well, and he’s able to be a dad, just be this tournament’s host and do all that sort of stuff,” Rory McIlroy said.

Woods inspired hope he could return when he played the PNC Championship with his son. He and Charlie finished one shot behind. Overlooked in the performance was Woods was in a cart on a flat Florida course.

“Being a weekend warrior is easy. That's not that hard,” Woods said. “Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one. And the longest walk you have is probably from the cart to the green and back. But walking a golf course? That's a totally different deal.”

He also mentioned how difficult it was to get loose after his four back surgeries, a remarkable recovery made complete when he won the 2019 Masters for his 15th major. He was recovering from a fifth back surgery when he crashed his car.

Not to be overlooked is Woods is 46. The older he gets, the longer it takes to heal.

“I’ve got a long way to go,” he said, repeating a theme he mentioned in the Bahamas and in Florida, the other two times he has been in the public eye since the accident.

Augusta National is the toughest walk of the four majors, and it would seem unlikely Woods will play. He didn't sound interested in playing the Par 3 tournament (a short walk, but still a walk), though he likely will be at the Masters for the champion's dinner.

For now, he spends time reading (most Dean Koontz), playing video games and spending more time — he has plenty of that — on his foundation.

He made it clear in December he would never again play a full schedule. That hasn't changed. Now it's a matter of when he can play at all. Woods didn't offer specifics on the shape of his right leg except to smile and say, “My right leg does not look like my left, put it that way.”

Whenever he returns, for however long, anticipation will be as great as ever. Adam Scott thought back to the news from the Feb. 23 crash last year and recalls the shocking reports.

“You couldn’t help but think really, ‘Will he ever play again or walk?’ We just didn’t really know,” Scott said. "So it was brilliant to see him play at the back end of last year and pretty good, to be fair, for a guy who’s had to recover from such a serious accident. That’s on a positive note.

“Hopefully, he's going to be able to play a little bit more,” Scott said. “It will be a sad day whenever the day comes when we don’t see him play at all, but it seems like he’s hinted that he’s going to play here and there. I think we should all enjoy that.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘I’m so sick of it’: What Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour players have said about Saudi-backed golf league

Speculation continues to to swirl surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League with PGA Tour players considering their futures.There are some high-profile names flirting with the idea of defecting from golf’s biggest organisation, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau.But many more have categorically ruled out their involvement, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.The oil state’s alternative circuit, is looking to lure players with lucrative financial offers.But the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has made many reconsider. Here are the thoughts of some of the biggest names on the PGA...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals BIG MISTAKE he made on PGA Tour debut at Riviera in 1992

They say you should have no regrets in life, but Tiger Woods certainly has a lingering memory from his PGA Tour debut that he had to get off his chest this week. Speaking to the media ahead of the Genesis Invitational this week, Woods described a mistake that he never should've made when on his first appearance on tour in 1992.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods uncertain about Masters, 2022 PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods reiterated Saturday that he fully intends to return to the PGA Tour, he just doesn’t know when. Woods is serving as tournament host for The Genesis Invitational, where earlier this week he said he wished he could say when he’ll return to competition. Asked by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz during Saturday’s third round whether it was “fair” to say that he would play on the PGA Tour in 2022, Woods declined to commit to a timetable.
GOLF
Daily Beast

Phil Mickelson Using Saudi-Backed League to Pressure PGA Tour for Change

In a move to pressure the “manipulative, coercive” Professional Golfers’ Association, six-time champion Phil Mickelson has expressed willingness to work with a Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf league. Mickelson's comments appeared in an excerpt from journalist Alan Shipnuck’s upcoming book on his career. Mickelson, who is a...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Asked If He’ll Be On PGA Tour In 2022

Tiger Woods was just asked the question that golf fans have been wondering for months now: Will we ever see him back on the PGA TOUR?. During an interview with CBS Sports’ Jim Nance and Nick Faldo at today’s third round of the Genesis Open, Tiger responded to questions about his recovery timeline for injuries he sustained during a car crash a year ago.
GOLF
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Koontz
Person
Tiger Woods
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Johnson is 'fully committed to the PGA Tour' despite Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League rumors

Dustin Johnson isn’t leaving the PGA Tour. The world No. 6 and two-time major champion released a statement Sunday through the PGA Tour stating he is fully committed to the PGA Tour. For nearly a year, Johnson, who counts 24 PGA Tour titles on his resume, has been rumored to be one of the top players who would join a potential Saudi Arabia-back Super Golf League that would pay enormous amounts of guaranteed money, siphon off some of the game’s biggest names and be a direct rival with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Pga Tour#Ap#Riviera
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday. The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske. Wallace was understandably dejected following the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
GOLF
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game. It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Viktor Hovland reveals the only reason he would ditch PGA Tour for SGL

Viktor Hovland says if he "had his wish" he would continue playing the PGA Tour but added he would have "no choice" if all of the elite players jumped ship. Speaking after his second round at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational, the Norwegian explained he just wants to compete against the best.
GOLF
Sacramento Bee

‘You will see me on the PGA Tour’: Tiger Woods discusses recovery progress in the booth at Genesis Invitational

This time last year, Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz during television coverage of the Genesis Invitational. It didn’t take long for social media to pick up on Woods’ condition. Many speculated he wasn’t doing well, as he was coming off the heels of yet another surgery. Then, as everyone knows, a few days later Woods was involved in a single-car crash that resulted in significant damage to his legs.
GOLF
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
725
Followers
2K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy