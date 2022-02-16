Fountain Hills Theater to host premier of comedy 'Ripcord'

The new comedy, "Ripcord," by David Lindsay-Abaire is set to premiere in March at The Fountain Hills Theater.

A sunny room on an upper floor is noted as prime real estate in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, so when the described "cantankerous" Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the "infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary."

What seems to be a harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not only the tenacity of the worthy opponents, but deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden, according to a press release, describing the show.

Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire began the play as a challenge to himself. Audiences are said to know him best for his Southie-set comic drama Good People and his Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole.

Previously, Lindsay-Abaire was known for writing absurdist comedies with his landmark 1999 hit, “Fuddy Meers,” which takes the audience through one day in the life of an amnesiac abducted by a mysterious stranger.

Lindsay-Abaire wrote a string of hits including Wonder of the World and Kimberly Akimbo, the release said.

“I started to wonder if I can combine that spirit of those old comedic plays with, hopefully, the craft that I’ve garnered over the years,” said Lindsay-Abaire in the release.

“Once the play started to take shape, I realized that I was also writing something that was harkening back to some of the first plays that I had seen and loved as a kid: I’m Not Rappaport, Lettice and Lovage, or The Gin Game, comedies about two characters of a certain age really going at it with each other. Those plays are really funny, but what I loved about them was that they were incredibly human. They had big throbbing hearts in the middle of them.”

Produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Wanda McHatton, Ripcord stars the Grande Dames of Valley Theater, Noel Irick and Barbara McBain and features Bill Bennett, Deborah Ostreicher, Benjermin Tietz and Richard Wells.

Ripcord is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Ripcord will play Mar. 18 – April 3, with performances at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for ages 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and active duty discounts.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office by calling 480-837-9661 Ext. 3. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Check for current Covid guidelines before purchasing tickets, the release added .

Visit fhtaz.org.