ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Proposal would redistribute $200 million from mask mandate counties

fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Putting Parents First budget amendment to the...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine denies Moscow's allegation that it sent troops into Russia

MOSCOW/PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russia's military said on Monday Ukrainian military saboteurs had tried to enter Russian territory in armed vehicles, an accusation dismissed as "fake news" by Kyiv amid Western accusations that Moscow could fabricate a pretext to invade. The Russian military said five people had been killed...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Education#Mandates#School Districts
Reuters

Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy