Canandaigua’s suffocating defense puts Section V on notice

By AJ Feldman
 4 days ago

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — If defense wins championships, then you’ve got to like the chances of the Canandaigua girls basketball team in sectionals.

The Braves are allowing less than 30 points per game, thanks to plenty of time spent in practice on defense. How much time?

“A lot, we do. It’s half our practice routine I swear,” junior guard Mya Herman said with a grin.

“It’s a lot,” said guard Abbey Herod, the lone senior on the team. “Even if we’re going over offense, the defense has to go just as hard because that’s how the offense gets better.

That practice pays off when you dive deeper into the numbers. They’ve had just three teams put up 40 points this year, ending the regular season on an 18-game winning streak.

“The whole idea is to get them to enjoy playing defense, which is not the easiest thing to do,” said head coach Mike Brennan. “Everybody likes to shoot, but once you get that mindset of enjoying being on the defensive end, they do look forward to it.”

“In practice, you’re like this is awful, you don’t want to do it,” said Herman. “But then when you’re actually in the game you’re like, oh that’s probably a good thing that you actually did that.”

Canandaigua is 19-1 on the season and ranked fourth in the state in Class A. These are the definition of uncharted waters for the Braves.

“When we found that out we were completely shocked,” said Herod. “We didn’t even really know that they did that and we saw it and we were like, ‘what, that was crazy.'”

Now you’d think it would be difficult to keep a level head with the season the Braves are on, but it’s actually quite easy when Mendon, the defending five-time sectional champs are also in the bracket and are number one in the state.

No one on Canandaigua’s roster has played Mendon at the varsity level, and they can’t wait for the potential chance to dethrone the queens of Section V.

“I think that’s a great place to be. We have nothing to lose right now,” said Herod. “We just want to take them out and it would be huge for us if we could do that.”

However, while reaching the sectional championship game is the goal, getting there will be no small feat.

“It was the first thing I said in practice today,” said Brennan. “The rule in tournament play is you don’t discuss more than one step ahead of you. Whoever we see in the first round will be our entire focus.”

A section title would be the team’s first since 2009. They’ll be the two-seed in Class A, opening playoff action on Tuesday, February 22nd.

