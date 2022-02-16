ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava, MO

“High-risk” drug bust in Ava leads to three arrests, over 1.5k grams illegal drugs confiscated

By Connor Wilson
 4 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.– Three were arrested after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Ava Police Department served multiple warrants in the city limits of Ava on Monday.

The investigation was labeled a high-risk narcotics search warrant. It was carried out at about 11 p.m. on Monday, February 14.

Police seized over 1,500 grams of marijuana that was being repackaged, relabeled and sold as medicinal. Cocaine, methamphetamine, several weapons and money totaling over $3,700 were also confiscated.

Nathan Vanderstine, 31, Kayla Welsh, 28, and Christopher Trent, 31, were arrested in the bust. Each is being held on $1500 bonds in the Douglas County Jail.

Connie Jagears
3d ago

Thank you to Douglas County Sheriffs Department and Ava Police. Drugs destroy lives of the addict and family. Drugs make you do things you would be ashamed of if you are in your right mind. So, thank you to the brave men/women who fight against illegal drugs. Not it is up to the judicial branch to fairly judge these cases. Judges should not just slap drug offenders hands so they laugh at the courts and repeat the offense.

