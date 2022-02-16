ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley Gilbert Meets Young Fan For Her ‘Make-A-Wish’ & It’ll Make You Cry

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When Brantley Gilbert heard a sweet message from a young fan, he had to arrange to meet her. Alirix is a longtime fan who credits her mom with introducing her to Gilbert’s music . In a new video shared by Gilbert, Alirix and her mom explained that because the left side of her heart is too big, and she needed a heart transplant. Her dad took to TikTok to help spread the word that Alirix wanted to meet Gilbert for her “Make A Wish” — it went viral in a matter of hours.

“My dream has always been to meet you,” Alirix said in the TikTok. “You helped me through my heart transplant and I listened to you all the way through.”

Gilbert had the perfect response: “Hey Alirix, it’s Brantley Gilbert here. Got your TikTok. I gotta say, I’m so humbled that you wanna meet me. So, here’s the deal. It’s gonna be a while until we post some shows, so in the meantime, I’m hoping that we could work something out on top of the show.”

The “ How To Talk To Girls ” singer promised to bring Alirix to one of his rehearsals to meet him and his band. She’ll also get to come to any show, anywhere, any time, Gilbert said. Alirix and her mom said Gilbert is “a really nice guy. He’s funny, his band’s awesome,” and they’re all “down-to-earth” people.

“The hard days make ones like this that much sweeter... So glad I got to meet sweet Alirix and her family the other day at rehearsals…” Gilbert captioned, thanking Make-A-Wish America for helping to make it happen. Watch the sweet video here :

MUSIC
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brantley Gilbert
CELEBRITIES
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish#Tiktok
CELEBRITIES
TV & VIDEOS
Celebrities
MUSIC
MUSIC
CELEBRITIES
