Rockford, IL

Rockford convicted killer trying to get out of jail

By Rachael Perry
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A convicted killer is trying to get out of jail.

Curtis Brownell raped and murdered a Rockford teen in 1977. Her remains were found in Boone County the next year. He is now up for parole, but this is not the first time. He is eligible for parole every three to five years because he committed his crimes in 1977 and Illinois did not change the parole terms until 1978.

The family of Louise Betts, Brownell’s victim, said that this feels like a never ending battle.

“She was just three weeks short of her 17th birthday when this happened to her, and she had bold hopes and dreams for her future,” said Earl Betts, Louise’s brother.

Louise Betts should be in her 60’s today. Earl Betts still remembers the promises his little sister made.

“‘I’m going to be a singer someday, I’m going to be on the TV someday, you just wait and see,'” Betts said. “Of course we’d always laugh at her and tease her as siblings.”

However, that dream was cut short in 1977 when Curtis Brownell raped and murdered the 16-year-old, leaving her in a Boone County farm field. Earl, now 64-years-old, has had to relive this case 16 times.

“A year goes by, another year goes by, and all of a sudden you get that notification, ‘We’re sorry to inform you that Curtis Brownell is coming up for parole again,'” he said.

That notification comes to Earl every three to five years, and Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith explained why.

“In approximately February of 1978, anyone who was sentenced after that date would be sentenced to a determinate sentence meaning that when they started to serve that sentence they knew the exact amount of years they were sentenced to,” Smith said. “So because the crimes were committed prior to that date in 1978, he is what’s called ‘indeterminate sentencing.'”

Earl believes that Brownell does not deserve to walk free after everything he took from his family.

“Louise will always be a 16-year-old girl, she’ll never be a 60-year-old woman,” he said.

Brownell was originally sentence to death, but that was overturned twice. The parole board met with him on Wednesday before the scheduled hearing. The discussion could take a month or so.

There is currently a petition to keep Brownell in jail in prison.

Julie Potts
3d ago

I don't think anybody should see the light of day, if convicted of murder. The life they selfishly took, don't get to, so why should they? Even if that person got out of prison, there's not too many job's out there, that would want a convicted killer working for them. I wouldn't want to work with a murderer. I hope they change those laws, and never let a person out of prison.

