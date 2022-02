This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Rory Adams did not know that Christmas in a small rural hospital in West Virginia would be the last time he saw his wife alive. She'd entered prison in early January 2021 to serve a 42-month sentence for failure to collect payroll taxes. She was supposed to return to North Carolina, their two adult children, and their quilting business this summer.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO