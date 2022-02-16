‘Smells like fish farts’: Austin Water conducts flushing after complaints

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water crews flushed parts of its system Wednesday after customer complaints about the tap water smelling and tasting off.

Austin Water said the issue is affecting the South Congress area. In an update Thursday, the water utility said it’s looking into the issue close to the South Congress/Stassney intersection, and its crews will continue targeted flushing of fire hydrants in the area.

Austin Water explained flushing fire hydrants is part of its year-round maintenance which helps to circulate water throughout its system and ensures the water is fresh tasting and high quality.

One viewer in south Austin, Rebekka Adamson, reported to KXAN the tap water tasted “like pond water,” saying it’s “impossible to drink and almost impossible to shower in.”

Austin Water has received customer calls and is aware of taste and odor issues affecting the South Congress area. Crews are conducting flushing to mitigate the issue. Austin Water spokesperson

The spokesperson also said the water has been tested throughout the system and is still safe to drink and does not need to be boiled. Austin Water said Thursday it increased levels of activated carbon at its treatment plants to help mitigate the issue.

In addition to the complaints Austin Water said it’s receiving, Austin 311 told KXAN it got two reports about the water odor submitted on Wednesday. Austin 311 said it sent those two complaints to Austin Water for the utility to resolve.

File photo of Austin Water crews flushing a hydrant from a previous event, not from Feb. 16, 2022. (Courtesy: Austin Water)

Adamson posted her experience to NextDoor, where more than a dozen neighbors described similar concerns with their tap water.

“Very wet dog smelling,” wrote one neighbor. “Our water has been smelling fishy for almost three days,” wrote another. “Smells like fish farts!” wrote another neighbor.

Amalia Ybarra also lives in the area and has been monitoring the posts. Her family still isn’t drinking their tap water since Austin’s boil water notice was lifted last week.

“We noticed that the water was coming out a little murky. My kids asked me if it was okay to drink, but I kind of told them, ‘Mmm, I wouldn’t drink out of it,” she said.

Ybarra’s tap water comes out cloudy. It does clear up after a while, but she said it’s never been like this.

“When I saw this and saw the way it was, I tended to say, you know, let’s stick with the bottled water,” Ybarra said.

This comes after a three-day citywide boil water notice was issued earlier this month. Former Director Greg Meszaros said the notice was caused by a mistake made by staff . On Thursday, city council is expected to decide whether to move forward with an external audit of the water utility to figure out what went wrong and how it can be prevented.

Alison Alter, sponsor of the resolution, said this is another example of why she’s calling for the audit.

I have shared these questions about water taste and smell with Austin Water leadership, and I expect them to be addressed thoroughly and publicly. These community concerns underscore the importance of the resolution I authored to require an independent, third-party audit of Austin Water. This independent, third-party audit is a necessary step to restore public trust in our utilities and I look forward to its approval by Council tomorrow. Alison Alter, Mayor Pro Tem

“I just hope that everything turns out and gets fixed, and we’re able to feel confident to drink out of the faucet and get a cup of water,” Ybarra said.

In February 2019 , there was a similar issue with water odor in the downtown and south Austin areas. That time, Austin Water said it was due to zebra mussels being in a raw water pipeline at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant.

The resolution city council is set to discuss Thursday said, “Austin Water has experienced five significant negative water quality events and water supply service interruptions in fewer than five years.”

Council members will be asking the utility questions about staff training and retention issues. They want to better understand what is contributing to the problems there.

Austin Water said if you’re experiencing an unpleasant taste or odor in your water, you can call Austin Water Dispatch at (512) 972-1000.

