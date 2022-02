Porsche has made numerous legendary cars throughout history. After all, racing was and still is in their blood. Each of the cars on this list has influenced the automotive world in one way or another. Another common ingredient with all these cars? All of these are extremely rare, and all were powered by a boxer or a flat engine, which is a signature engine configuration for Porsche even to this day. As such, the cars on this list have been auctioned at staggeringly-high prices, and we understand if the prices of the cars on this list will leave you mind blown.

